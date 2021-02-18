Andover girls Nordic finished a single point back of Armstrong in a tri meet Feb. 10, led by a runner-up individual finish by Claire Beckman in 19:48, a fourth-place finish by Chloe Voss in 20:04 and a fifth-place finish by Olivia Krafty in 20:09.
Calvin Fiala led Andover boys Nordic at the meet with a fourth-place finish in 15:45.
