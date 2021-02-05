The 11th-ranked Coon Rapids wrestling team took to the mat for the first time Jan. 29-30, sweeping all four duals it competed in. The Cardinals powered past Totino-Grace 50-20 and Minnetonka 43-34 Jan. 29, then defeated Rogers 44-33 and Moorhead 58-19 Jan. 30. The Cardinals’ four returning state entrants Ellie Madimba, Demetrius Seals, Alex Kowalchyck and Gavin Layton all started their seasons 4-0.
Anoka wrestling picked up a string of wins as well, defeating Park Center 64-6 Jan. 29 and Osseo 58-18 and Princeton 40-25 in a tri Jan. 30.
Schroeder, Gronski lead area Alpine
The Andover boys finished as runner-up and the Anoka girls earned fourth in an NWSC alpine ski meet at Trollhaugen Jan. 28. Andover’s Brandon Schroeder finished second in the boys race individually with a combined time of 56.00 and Anoka’s Stella Gronski was the girls runner-up with a total time of 1:00.20.
Anderson nets 31 to power Anoka
Olivia Anderson put in a game-high 31 points to propel Anoka girls basketball to a 62-53 road win over Coon Rapids Feb. 2. Evyn Eppinga added 15 for the Tornadoes, while Jenny Ntambwe scored 21 to lead the Cardinals.
Saints surge to 5-1
St. Francis boys basketball continued its strong start to the year, delivering a 79-71 win at Becker Feb. 2 to improve to 5-1. Matthew Bothun led the Saints with 26 points.
Andover overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to overtake Elk River 61-58 Feb. 2, moving to 5-1 on the season as well. The Huskies had four players in double figures offensively, led by Ben Kopetzki with 16.
Coon Rapids got off to a fast start and didn’t look back as it earned an 87-60 victory at Anoka Feb. 2. Armanti Henry and M.J. Galimah each scored 21 and Elijah Smith scored 19 to lead the Cardinals. Jaypheth Nyamari scored 15 to lead the Tornadoes.
Legacy Christian remained undefeated with a 69-45 win over CHOF Feb. 1.
No. 1 Andover rolls on
Top-ranked Andover girls hockey added two more wins as it improved to 6-0, shutting out Maple Grove 7-0 Jan. 29 before defeating Elk River/Zimmerman 5-1 Feb. 2. The Huskies have now outscored their opponents 53-2 on the year.
Huskies remain undefeated
Andover boys hockey netted three goals in the third period to rally past Totino-Grace 4-3 Jan. 30 and remain undefeated at 5-0 on the season.
