Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, has introduced a bill to provide $9 million in state capital investment funds, allowing the city of Andover to design and construct new city water mains in the city’s Red Oaks neighborhood.

In 2021 the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency detected the chemical dioxane, a likely carcinogen, in private drinking water wells in the Red Oaks neighborhood, according to MPCA’s website.

