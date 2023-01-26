Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, has introduced a bill to provide $9 million in state capital investment funds, allowing the city of Andover to design and construct new city water mains in the city’s Red Oaks neighborhood.
In 2021 the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency detected the chemical dioxane, a likely carcinogen, in private drinking water wells in the Red Oaks neighborhood, according to MPCA’s website.
Since then, the state has provided affected residents with bottled water for drinking and cooking, the UnionHerald reported in February 2022. The contaminant doesn’t pose any known health risks when absorbed into the skin, such as in a pool or a shower.
Niska said in a Tuesday, Jan. 17, press release from his office that the issue not only an inconvenience to residents, but a safety hazard as well.
“Safe drinking water is one of those things you take for granted – until you don’t have it. The bill to fix this problem is the first I have introduced as a legislator and for good reason. We need action as soon as possible and I have pegged this project at the top of my to-do list for District 31A.”
Niska has met with Red Oaks residents who have been impacted, discussed solutions with officials at the state and local levels, and even has spoken with the governor a couple of times seeking his support for corrective legislation, the release states. Niska hopes to soon present his bill to the House Capital Investment Committee with the goal of having it included in a bonding package this session.
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, previously authored legislation regarding this issue and she remains a co-author of Niska’s current bill (H.F. 363). Sen. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel, is carrying the companion proposal (S.F. 312).
Due to redistributing, Scott no longer represents the Red Oaks neighborhood. She emailed ABC Newspapers a statement in support of Niska’s legislation.
“I would like to see an early bonding bill that is just for critical projects like the one in the Red Oaks area of Andover,” Scott said. “These neighbors have been living on bottled water for a year and a half because the House Chair of the bonding committee last year didn’t even offer a bill on the House floor - in a bonding year.”
