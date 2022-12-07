More than $1.5 million in federal dollars to benefit low- and moderate-income residents in the county were approved by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Nov. 22.
The HRA, which comprises the seven members of the Anoka County Board, allocated funds from two US Department of Housing and Urban Development Community-Development Block Grant programs following public hearings.
From the county’s annual CDBG distribution to the county, the HRA awarded funds to Family Promise in Anoka County, and The Dwelling Place.
Family Promise in Anoka County received $620,000 in unallocated money from CDBG program year 2020 to acquire property with a building to use as day center for homeless families and another $515,000 in unallocated funds from program years 2018, 2019 and 2020 to purchase another property with one single-family home to provide transitional housing for homeless families.
Karen Skepper, HRA executive director, said the two residential properties are adjacent to each other and located in Coon Rapids in the Northtown area.
In the future, Family Promise in Anoka County is planning to build a second house on the second property.
Family Promise in Anoka County, headquartered in Ramsey, provides temporary shelter, hospitality and case management services to assist families experiencing homelessness achieve housing independence, said Renee Sande, county community development manager.
“Family Promise does such good work and this is an exciting, substantial project that will add to its services,” HRA Trustee Julie Braastad said.
The HRA also approved $324,695 in unallocated program year 2020 CDBG dollars to The Dwelling Place, which provides housing and support services for women and their children fleeing domestic abuse, to install security systems in all five transitional housing duplexes it owns in the county and rehabilitate three of them.
These duplexes are located in different areas of the county, but most are the northern part, Skepper said.
The other CDBG source tapped by the HRA was the money it has received through the federal 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The HRA received two CDBG-CV allotments totaling $2.286 million.
Lee Carlson Center for Mental Health and Wellbeing Bridgeview Program in Fridley was allocated $29,500 in CDBG-CV dollars to implement three groups to help clients with mental health issues deal with COVID-19-induced anxiety - therapeutic, art therapy and skills.
Alexandra House, Inc., which operates a domestic abuse shelter in Blaine, was given $10,000 to pay for hotel rooms to house clients and another $10,000 to purchase food for its food shelf.
In addition, the Salvation Army that runs an emergency assistance program at the county’s Blaine Human Service Center, was awarded $20,000 to provide direct rent/utilities assistance to single adults and families impacted by the pandemic.
These programs funded with CDBG-CV dollars are not covered by another local, state or federal funding source.
The county has $692,000 left from its COVID-CV pot with a May 31, 2023 deadline to spend it, Skepper said.
Normally, the HRA does not have enough CDBG money to meet all the requests from public service agencies, HRA Trustee Mandy Meisner said.
“It’s great to see so many things we can fund,” she said.
