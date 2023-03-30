There can be a few nerves when you first step onto a racquetball court. A few more when you’re playing the company CEO.
Therese Zadnik-Klecker has never shied away from a good challenge or a chance to compete, though. So, befitting her full-speed-ahead personality, she wound up for a swing, connected, and … drilled him in the ear.
Everyone emerged OK, leaving room for some laughs, and the start of a booming racquetball career for the Ireland-raised Andover resident. This winter, Zadnik-Klecker added a few more accolades, collecting gold at the U.S. Open Championships, as well as the USA Racquetball Singles and Doubles Championships.
Sports have always held a big role in Zadnik-Klecker’s life, from her time growing up in Ireland, and continuing when she moved to the United States.
“I love sports in general,” Zadnik-Klecker said. “I love everything. Growing up in Ireland, I played soccer and Gaelic football, which is similar to soccer, except you can handle the ball. I used to run track, I got a black belt in karate when I moved to the states. I played just a little bit of recreational tennis, which was the extent of my racket sports.”
The company she was working for in the late 1990s in Ohio had an incentive program to encourage physical wellbeing, leading her to racquetball.
“They had a racquetball league, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve never played this, I’ll give it a go,’” Zadnik-Klecker said. “My boyfriend at the time was really good, a high open player, the top of the ladder. I started in the beginner’s league. His father, who was also the CEO of the company, was my first match … and I accidentally hit him in the ear with the ball ... hard.”
Undeterred, the fire for racquetball was lit, and hasn’t cooled off.
Zadnik-Klecker started playing in tournaments when she moved to Minnesota in 2000, even playing seven months into pregnancy.
Little did she realize that by joining the sport, she would be gaining an extended family.
“There are a lot of great racquetball facilities in the metro, so I joined Lifetime Fitness,” Zadnik-Klecker said. “I met a wonderful group of people. For me, these people are like my second family. Everybody is just so supportive of each other. There’s a group of us who travel for tournaments out of state. The support we give each other is fantastic. It’s nice when you’re in a strange club playing against someone you’ve never played against and you look out and see a familiar face rooting for you. I met my husband playing racquetball.”
Minneapolis hosted its first U.S. Open a decade ago in three different clubs in the area, a tournament so successful it has been held in the state ever since. Zadnik-Klecker is part of the state racquetball board, helping facilitate an event that welcomes players from across the world, including her native Ireland.
“It’s just fabulous to see all these players continuously come back and rave about how good the tournament is,” Zadnik-Klecker said. “Next spring I am spearheading a group to go to Ireland to play in their biggest tournament, and about 25 players will go.
“I am so passionate about racquetball. I play three to four times a week, and I don’t even feel like I’m exercising to be honest. I love the people I play with, I love the sport so much, you know, you go there and burn off 1,000 calories and it doesn’t even feel like you worked out.”
Racquetball lends itself to occasional — or sometimes frequent — injuries. Competitors are moving quickly in an enclosed space, navigating around one another all while swinging with full force to direct rapid shots off of the front wall, and often side walls as well.
Zadnik-Klecker’s injury totals are no exception, with her own personal album of photos of different maladies accrued through the years.
In one such incident, she was three days away from getting braces, but got hit in the face with a racquet. She went to the emergency room, received stitches … then returned to the tournament.
The weekend she had the braces removed, she had a tournament, and the results were … well, predictable.
“I was joking with everybody, ‘Oh, don’t anybody hit me in the lip, I just got my braces off!’ And would you believe I got hit in the exact same spot,” Zadnik-Klecker said. “I have 36 stitches in that lip from racquetball.
“I’m very stubborn. I’m a die-hard. I’ll play no matter what injury I have.”
Zadnik-Klecker hurt her knee in the second round of this year’s national tournament before powering to gold. She hopes to be back to full strength when tournament season kicks back up again in September.
It’s been a joyous journey from newcomer to competitor, gaining respect from members at her club, then developing into one of the nation’s top amateur players in a sport that rewards her aggressive, hard-hitting style.
“When you first start playing, you think it’s just about hitting the ball to the front wall,” Zadnik-Klecker said. “Soon you learn it’s so much more than that. It’s a very strategic game. While you’re running, while you’re swinging, while your eyes are on the ball, you have to know where you want to shoot the ball so when you turn around you can hit the ball as low to the front wall as possible. That minimizes your opponent getting to it.
“When I first started, I could see that recognition on their faces of, ‘Oh, she’s not bad.’ Now, I can hold my own with all of them and beat most of them.”
That persistence has enabled Zadnik-Klecker to steadily improve, and to partake in another of her favorite racquetball activities.
“The one thing I love most about racquetball is the smack talk,” Zadnik-Klecker laughed. “There’s so much smack talk — I can give it and I can take it. That’s what makes it fun.
“No matter how good you are, you can always improve. Playing it over the years, I can see my progress — oh, I can beat them, oh, now I can move up to this level. When I started playing in tournaments and started winning, it was quite a few years where I was bringing home second place every time and I was so sick of it! My kids were small and they’d be like, ‘Mom, that’s great!’ As a mother you try to teach your kids it’s not all about winning, you tell them you do your best and be a kind teammate, and here I am, ‘I’m so sick of second place!’ I remember thinking if I was going to continue playing, I need to bring it up to the next level. I think once I got it in my head that I was good enough, good things started to happen.”
With the sport ingrained in her heart, Zadnik-Klecker has no intentions of slowing down, a lifelong fan of a lifetime sport.
“There are people who play in their 80s,” Zadnik-Klecker said. “And they don’t just stand out there, they’re really good. They’re an inspiration to me. It’s all about what you’re passionate about. If you’re passionate about something, you’re going to succeed.
“I will quit when they carry me off on a stretcher.”
