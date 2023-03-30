TZK US Open 2022

Andover’s Therese Zadnik-Klecker won gold at this winter’s U.S. Open Championships and USA Racquetball Singles and Doubles Championships. Racquetball has been a driving passion for Zadnik-Klecker since moving to the United States from Ireland in the late 1990s, developing into one of the top amateur players in the nation.

 Photo submitted

There can be a few nerves when you first step onto a racquetball court. A few more when you’re playing the company CEO.

Therese Zadnik-Klecker has never shied away from a good challenge or a chance to compete, though. So, befitting her full-speed-ahead personality, she wound up for a swing, connected, and … drilled him in the ear.

