A new appointment management system will be installed at Anoka County license and passport centers to streamline the process and make it more customer friendly.
The Anoka County Board Nov. 22 unanimously approved the purchase and installation of new hardware and software in a not-to-exceed amount of $270,000 from QMatic Inc. to replace the current system.
John Lenarz, license and passport services director, said that several metro counties currently have this system, which allows customers to schedule appointments online or walk-in and enter a standby queue while automatically distributing the workload and assigning customers to the next available service provider.
It provides an easier and quicker check-in process, negating the need for a staff member to help customers and frees up staff to serve customers with transactions.
In addition, it gives standby customers the flexibility to wait from anywhere using mobile devices while monitoring their progress in real-time.
“Right now standby customers have to remain at the license center,” Lenarz said.
The new system will also auto send appointment confirmation reminders and other notifications to a customer before their visit.
“We hope the new system will be operational at all five centers by March or April next year,” Lenarz said in an interview.
Besides enhancing customer service, the upgraded system will provide real-time report data and with extensive statistics to help the license and passport services improve its operations.
The new system will give customers “a much better experience,” said Commissioner Robyn West, who chairs the board’s Management Committee, which recommended the purchase.
“This is pretty exciting,” said Commissioner Mike Gamache. “It’s another step forward in providing services.”
The project is 100% funded by the state through its Minnesota License and Registration System, said Rhonda Sivarajah, county administrator.
But an annual cost estimated at $65,000, starting in 2024, for yearly subscription hardware and software care/maintenance will be partially paid for by the state with the balance coming from the license and passport services operating budget, Sivarajah said in an interview.
How long that lasts will be determined by a contract the county is currently negotiating with QMatic, Inc., but typically it is five years.
The county has five license center locations — Blaine, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Ham Lake and Ramsey — plus a passport center in Coon Rapids which has a separate front entrance from the license center. That’s because of federal regulations, Sivarajah said.
