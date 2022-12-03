A new appointment management system will be installed at Anoka County license and passport centers to streamline the process and make it more customer friendly.

The Anoka County Board Nov. 22 unanimously approved the purchase and installation of new hardware and software in a not-to-exceed amount of $270,000 from QMatic Inc. to replace the current system.

