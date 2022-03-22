A wild overtime win vaulted the Minnesota Blue Ox junior hockey team to a sweep of the USPHL Midwest West Division championship series March 13, and onto nationals for the third time in five years.
The Blue Ox topped the Minnesota Moose on home ice at the Coon Rapids Ice Center 6-5 on a game-winner by Andover’s Michael Clough 7:13 into overtime, a day after winning game one of the series 4-2. The Moose, based out of Blaine, finish as the division runner-up.
The sweep extended the Blue Ox winning streak to 10, with the team entering nationals with a record of 41-6-1.
“Consistency and wanting to win have made this team so hard to beat,” Blue Ox head coach Jay Witta said. “They never quit. They work hard in practice, and more importantly, they like each other. They are a tight group. Having no COVID restrictions this season has been awesome; not testing, masks, etc. And our crowds have been awesome. So great to have the Blue Ox fans back to CRIC — we have the greatest fans in all of Junior ‘A’ Hockey!”
Junior hockey is highly competitive when it comes to team wins and losses, yet is simultaneously focused on preparing players to climb the ladder in either the junior ranks or to the college level. Finding players eager to excel at both has enabled the Blue Ox to achieve high levels of success.
“The team building aspect is what we preach,” Witta said. “We rarely trade or release players. We are very particular in who we choose to become Blue Ox players. This enables us to recruit the right ‘We First’ type mentalities. The on-ice development just happens from September to March — they all become so much bigger, faster, stronger on the ice. And the off-ice maturity is incredible.”
The Blue Ox have players from across the country and into Europe, including Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas, Alaska and Sweden.
Still, three of their biggest contributors have come from just down the road. Clough is the team’s all-time leading scorer, compiling 38 goals, with Andover’s Hayden Masloski providing 18 goals and 56 assists. Anoka’s Joe Moen has a record of 21-3 and a goals-against-average of 2.20 in net.
“Those three have been our leaders all year, especially Masloski as captain and Clough as assistant captain. Then you add them as No. 1 and No. 2 in scoring on the team and their leadership is undeniable. Moen has just been stoic in between the pipes. He rarely gets rattled and is calm and collected in net. Good to see the Anoka kid have some success and the Andover boys spreading that winning wealth from their community.”
The Blue Ox open the USPHL Championships March 24 in Hudson, New Hampshire, and are in a pool with Fresno, Richmond and Toledo. The top two teams in each pool advance to the quarterfinals.
“This team has the depth to win it all,” Witta said. “We are 13 forwards, eight D-men and three goalies deep. Any one of our players can win a game for us — it’s a great problem to have. At 41-6-1, our record is very impressive and consistent. Depth and consistency are why I think we have the upper hand going into this tournament versus other years. Knock on wood!”
