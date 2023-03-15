By Margaret Stevens
Rep. Fue Lee, DFL-Mpl, has said capital projects are a good use of one-time money. The House agreed Monday.
He sponsors HF670 that, as amended, would appropriate $393 million from the General Fund for community-based capital improvement projects, including money for recreation, health care, safe shelter and job training.
The bill approved by the House Capital Investment Committee had set aside $185 million for projects important to the Republican Caucus. Those projects were included in an amendment offered by Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, that was adopted. It includes $66.85 million for a variety of transportation projects and $57.36 million for Public Facilities Authority for water and wastewater projects.
One of those water projects from the bill is providing $6.1 million to mitigate the cancer-causing chemical dioxane found in private drinking water wells in the Red Oaks neighborhood of Andover, according to a press release from Rep. Harry Niska’s, R-Ramsey, Office.
Niska had authored a bill to provide the funding and his proposal was rolled into the larger HF670 bill.
“I am thankful for the House passing this overdue funding to help people who have been without safe well water the last year and a half and had to rely on using bottled water in their own homes,” Niska said in the release. “I urge the Senate to pass this bill quickly so the governor can enact it and we can fix this problem as soon as possible. Regardless, there is still a long road ahead for these people whose wells are contaminated and I hope the fact this was a cash bill will speed up the process compared with waiting for bonds to be let in a traditional bonding bill.”
It also includes numerous investments in minority-led nonprofits that provide essential community services, Lee said in a statement.
Passed 98-36, the bill includes money for capital projects such as the Norway House in Minneapolis, an ice arena and curling rink in Chisholm, the Ain Dah Yung Center in St. Paul and the Somali Museum in Minneapolis.
Among the larger cash investments would be:
• $8 million to construct a homeless drop-in center in Anoka.
• $13 million for Spirit Mountain in Duluth to repair existing facilities and construct new ones;
• $12 million to construct a nature center building at Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield;
• $12 million to build a 50-meter competition swimming pool in North Minneapolis; and
The Minnesota Senate still needs to OK the bill before it can head to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk to sign it into law.
According to Niska’s press release, any amended language added by the Senate would result in a joint House-Senate conference committee working to prepare the bill final passage.
Managing Editor Matt DeBow contributed to this report.
