This article deals with issues of mental illness and suicide. Free 24/7 confidential text support is available by texting SAVE to 741741
It was a message everyone fears — family, teachers, coaches, friends.
A teenager had taken her life at 14.
When Terry Hughes heard that Sophie Wieland had died last July, he made a promise: somehow, some way, there would be a group put together that would make a difference, to honor the young Sartell skater he coached and to help make moments like this as rare as possible.
In less than a year, that organization - Sophie’s Squad - has touched the lives of young hockey players and people across the country, with a profound impact in the state of Minnesota. At the end of March, the group was recognized by and entered partnership with the Minnesota Wild. Several area high school teams, which included some of Sophie’s offseason league teammates, were part of regular season “Hockey Hits Back” games to generate awareness and funds, with more than $80,000 raised during the high school season.
“I think it’s everything for these kids to come and see what we do and put their hands on it,” Hughes said. “I want them to touch it, I want them to be a part of it. This is for you. We’ve created this whole thing for you. No more bullying. It’s OK not to be OK. I want you to be able to talk about it. Talk to people, talk to your peers. We can fix this — I know we can’t fix everybody, but we can make a huge impact on this. And I think it starts with the kids being a part of it and not just reading it on social media or hearing it from their parents. That’s why I feel like we’ve gotten so big so fast, because they’re a part of it. It’s huge.”
Hughes created Skate to Excellence in 2002, coaching youth teams based out of the National Sports Center in Blaine, and leading individual skill lessons for players. Sophie’s older sister Rachel joined the program first, with Sophie following a year later. The pair became close with Terry and his daughter Gabbie, a standout at Centennial High School and now for NCAA finalist University of Minnesota Duluth.
“They’ve been playing in my program for years, either on the AAA side or clinics,” Hughes said. “So that’s how I got to know them. I really, really got to be close to Rachel. Just a great kid and a great family. It’s an hour and 25 minutes from their front door to the National Sports Center where we practice, and they made that trip two or three times a week, sometimes four, and then they wanted to do shooting lessons in my garage which I’ve been doing for over 20 years. Her mom is just a great lady. They just really became tight with our family.”
Sophie worked her way up to the top team at the U14 level. Two days before the team was scheduled to travel to Boston for an annual tournament, Hughes received a message from the family that something terrible had happened.
“Oh my god, it was hard,” Hughes said. “I started getting choked up and crying. I couldn’t believe it for a long time there.”
Hughes met with the team’s parents after a scrimmage the next night, the night before the team’s trip, giving the news firsthand before players would hear it anywhere else.
“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life, by far, and I’ve lost both of my parents,” Hughes said. “I told the parents we need one of you there, no questions asked. They thought it was a meeting about the trip to Boston, here it was a meeting about we lost one of our teammates to suicide. The parents were all crying, I told the kids and it was a disaster – it was.
“I told her mom while in Boston, we will all get together as a committee and do something about this when we get back. I said I don’t know what. I need some time to wrap my head around this, I need time to think about this, but we’ll do something.”
Competition took a backseat on the team’s trip, with players and coaches instead focused on providing love and support to Rachel and to one another.
“It wasn’t about a hockey tournament at that point, it was about taking care of these kids,” Hughes said. “They didn’t understand what happened. It was really, really hard. But we made the best out of it. They got to support each other.”
About a week after returning home, a group came together with the idea of creating a non-profit organization. A short while after that, they had the name to honor Sophie.
“We all got together and came up with the name Sophie’s Squad,” Hughes said. “We came up with the logo, we came up with this and that. Within 40 days we were running our first Hockey Hits Back event, and we made over $11,000 in the arena in Rogers.”
Hughes’ children have played a leading role in the group getting off the ground. In the midst of her senior season of college in which she was a Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist for the nation’s top player, Gabbie worked with the group and helped spread the message at the college level, taking on a leadership position at Minnesota Duluth with the Green Bandana Project that seeks to decrease the stigma of mental illness. Gabbie was a finalist for this year’s Hockey Humanitarian Award. Hughes’ son Collin helped with the creation of the Sophie’s Squad committee and has helped facilitate every event.
“My daughter has been a huge part of Sophie’s Squad,” Hughes said. “She’s been doing a lot of things. I couldn’t be more proud of her and the time she’s put into this. She came to the game with me that Tuesday when she was home from college. My son Collin and his fiancé Lexie have been at every event. Collin played a huge role in helping us come up with our committee and has been an instrumental part, and they’ve been at every event helping out.”
More events soon followed, with dozens of teams around the state wanting to take part.
“The Centennial/Spring Lake Park season is dedicated to Sophie’s Squad,” Hughes said. “When we did an event at their game, you wouldn’t believe the trinkets people made to sell as merchandise, and whatever they made they gave to us. They made hockey mugs, they made trinkets to hang on a Christmas tree, they made blankets. They understand that Sophie’s Squad is more important than anything inside that rink. They want this. We did one game and there were 20 teams wanting us to do an event at their school. We did an event at the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s game, a Division I team. We had the Mankato men call us up.
“We came up with decal stickers that are on all of the helmets right now. Referees in the whole state have them on, college teams have them on, youth program teams are wearing them and I think every high school girls team has them on.”
Among the Hockey Hits Back events in the area was a late January game between Blaine and Osseo/Park Center, with several players on the ice friends with the Wielands.
“I had a lot of emotion going into the game, because I was teammates with Rachel the past three summers on our U19 Skate to Excellence team,” Blaine girls hockey senior Brooke Nowicki said. “Sophie was on the younger team, but always spent time with our team and sat in the stands each practice. Sophie and Rachel rode together from Sartell to the Super Rink for each practice. This summer the tragic news was told to us a week before our trip to Boston for both the U19 team and U14 team. Our coach Terry Hughes took it upon himself to make sure every single one of us knew how much he loved and cared for us. There was no doubt that our trip became about playing in honor of Sophie. It all started with adding a teal sticker to our helmets with her initials and number and now is a non-profit organization. Sophie’s Squad’s mission is to work to improve the mental health in youth and college athletes by raising awareness of mental health issues and removing the stigma associated with seeking help. The Hughes family has more heart for every single kid in the game of hockey than anyone I know. I was able to help out at the first hockey hits back event where Rogers hosted Sartell/Sauk Rapids and the feeling was incredible. It is crazy what the hockey world is able to do when everyone links together for a cause. Our team also attended this event along with many other high school and youth teams showing support. There is not a single team that doesn’t have someone dealing with something outside of the rink, and it is important for it to become the normal to check up and be there for each other. Our game versus OPC was about way more hockey, but about linking arms and making a difference. The detail, effort and care Sophie’s Squad puts into each event is unmatched. Each player receives a bag with the Sophie’s Squad mission statement and six teal items (because her favorite color was teal and favorite number was 6). I appreciate everyone who donated and participated in the chuck a puck to raise money. The best part was seeing everyone’s teal tape on their sticks and teal pony tails or bows in their hair. I would like to thank OPC head coach Jeremy Lewis and daughter/captain Chloe Lewis for hosting our team and making it run smoothly. I most importantly want to thank Terry Hughes for being so supportive as a coach and leader to help make sure every athlete knows they are worth more than what they accomplish on the ice.”
The game alone raised $3,335 for the organization.
“I’m sure I can speak for majority of the girls on the team that being able to participate in a game that was for such a great cause was a huge deal,” Blaine girls hockey junior Macy Janssen said. “I remember hearing from a few girls on the way back to Blaine that it was one of my best games they have played in considering how great the atmosphere was that night. On a personal level, it meant the world to me to play in a game contributed to Sophie’s memory just because of the connection I had with her and her amazing family during this past summer hockey season. It’s a whole different game when you’re playing for someone who meant so much to so many people. The night couldn’t have gone better. For starters, just walking into the rink felt unbelievable. Not only because it was game day, but because when the team walked in, Sophie’s Squad members were there greeting us and some of the other members were showcasing the merchandise table. It was amazing! The members of this organization are so dedicated to what this is all for and it’s quite obvious as to how everything is set up so nicely and how genuine the people are.”
Shortly after, Anoka played Forest Lake in a Hockey Hits Back game as well.
“The Booster Club asked Coach (Eric) Thompson if we could host a Sophie’s Squad game because we wanted to honor Sophie and to increase awareness of mental health,” said Sonja Olson, Anoka Girls Hockey Booster Club member and part of the Sophie’s Squad committee. “It rocked all of us to our core as Sophie seemed like such a happy child and none of us saw any warning signs. Sophie’s Squad holds three different types of events and we did what was called an Honor Game, which is more about honoring Sophie’s memory while raising awareness. The Booster Club purchased t-shirts for the girls to wear at school to promote the importance of mental health. They also all taped their sticks teal to honor Sophie (which was her favorite color). The coaches read an article about Sophie to the team and used the opportunity to remind them how their mental health is equally as important as their physical health. We brought all the girls together for a picture. While both teams wanted to win and they were all there to play a game, there are much bigger things than hockey. There was a moment of silence to remember Sophie and all those that currently struggle and/or have struggled and lost their battle to mental health, followed by a puck drop which is meant to break the silence on mental health.”
“It meant everything,” said Anoka’s Katelyn Buth, a teammate on Sophie’s summer league team. “It is something I will never forget. It was such an honor to be able to play for Sophie and raise awareness to her story and mental health. Mental health has been such a quiet issue and Sophie’s story has brought so much more attention to it with the help of Sophie’s Squad. That night it wasn’t just about hockey, it was about so much more. It was perfect. We may not have won, but it wasn’t about winning for me that night. It was a night to honor Sophie and her impact on everyone. I feel that it is very important for everyone to know there is someone for you to talk to. Your teammates, family and friends all are here for you and you can talk to them. I also think it is important to just check up on the people you care about because you never truly know what they are going through. Everyone has hard times in their life — you are not alone, and there’s always help for you.”
“Being able to contribute to the awareness of Sophie’s Squad really meant a lot to me,” said Anoka’s Annika Olson, also a teammate on Sophie’s summer league team. “I saw my fellow Skate to Excellence teammates playing in the recent games and I was excited to share the news and spread awareness. Playing in the game was more than just a regular game, it meant something. I’m glad that people around the rink and people at school now know that it’s OK to talk about mental health. And that there is a way out. And you mean a lot to the people around you. The night was perfect. Even though we didn’t win, I’m glad I got to contribute to the cause. There were lots of emotions that night both good and bad. But in the end, I’m so very glad I got to play for Sophie. I think that parents for sure should talk with their kids to let them know mental health is very important. And it’s OK if you are struggling and it’s OK to talk about it. There are so many people here for you.”
One of the focal points of Sophie’s Squad’s message is peer to peer connection. Not only is it important for parents and coaches to talk to youth, but for young players to feel empowered and open to talk to one another, that it is OK to be vulnerable about difficulties and challenges.
“I could go on about this topic forever,” Janssen said. “Mental health is so extremely important, especially in young athletes like myself. For students their age to recognize that they are not the only ones struggling is such a big deal and it may end up being the missing piece they needed. Sophie’s Squad has done such a great job showing young athletes that they are not alone. Especially in the hockey community, you have so many people that would be willing to help. There is always someone to help no matter how alone one may feel.”
“I feel it is extremely important for players to know that no matter how they feel there is someone to support them and help them,” Nowicki said. “I hope it becomes common for teammates to check in on everyone seriously. Hockey is an escape from the problems they have outside of the rink and they might not want to show their struggles. This makes it so important for people to check in and have the meaningful conversations.”
In a short time, the powerful message has spread across the country. Many teams want to share and to donate. Recently, the Minnesota Wild hosted the organization at its Hockey Talks Game on March 24.
“It’s unreal. We’re hearing from people in Florida, Colorado, Michigan that have asked us to send them a bunch of our stuff,” Hughes said. “All of us are very proud of what we’re doing and doing the right thing for kids. It’s very rewarding to see how this thing got so big so fast and the kids that it’s helping, and there are 10 kids I know for a fact that this has saved their life. If you go on our website sophiessquad.org or Instagram, you’ll see a girl in there and she thanks us — we saved her life. She’s now making bracelets and she’s now touching people in Minnesota as well with her bracelets. It’s incredible. I’m very proud of what we’re doing. I’m very proud of my team that we have, our committee, our board and how we’ve gotten so big so fast. We’re not only a non-profit, we have now been asked by the Minnesota Wild to be in partnership with them. We’re talking the NHL here — this is huge. They called us and reached out to us. We’ve made a big mark on a lot of people.”
In the end, Sophie’s Squad’s greatest hope is that everyone can find the help they need, and know that it is OK to need help. Resources are available both for youth seeking assistance, and for adults to talk with youth at sophiessquad.org.
“I think there is great potential for events like these to help raise awareness about the importance of mental health and be a conversation starter,” Sonja Olson said. “Sophie’s Squad is more about creating awareness to reduce the stigma associated with needing help; we are not a suicide helpline nor are we trained on suicide prevention. In addition, we think it is very powerful to have the coaches address mental health with their athletes with the hope that they will be a resource to them if they need it. One of the messages for Sophie’s Squad is that it is OK to not be OK. Athletes at all levels from youth to college level struggle with the demands of being a student-athlete and they need to learn that it’s OK to talk about it, it’s OK to ask for help. There is always hope. There is always help.”
