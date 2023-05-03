Spring Lake Park’s Jake Birdwell was the individual medalist in the Northwest Suburban Conference boys golf mid-season meet at Rush Creek May 1, firing a round of 76. Austin Roloff was just two strokes off the pace with a 78, Chase Birdwell shot a 79, and Jayson Zenz and Keegan O’Keefe both shot 82 as the Panthers finished second as a team, just a stroke behind Maple Grove. Totino-Grace earned sixth as a team, Blaine earned eighth, Anoka earned ninth, Andover earned 10th and Coon Rapids earned 13th.
Girls golf
Blaine earned third place at the NWSC mid-season meet April 27, with Andover just two strokes behind the Bengals in fourth place. Totino-Grace finished in sixth place, with Spring Lake Park earning eighth, Anoka earning 11th and Coon Rapids earning 14th.
Baseball
Jerid Fearing and Danny Scheller both homered to help power Coon Rapids to a 7-6 win over Totino-Grace 7-6 May 2, as the Cardinals improved to 3-1 in Northwest Suburban Conference play.
A five-run fifth inning propelled Blaine to a 6-1 win over Andover May 2. Benny McDonald tossed a two-hitter and struck out eight for the Bengals, while Garrett Stauffacher, Jackson Koenig and Adam Puder all doubled.
Anoka scored three runs in the sixth inning to overtake Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-5 May 2. Louis Hertling was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, with two hits apiece from Fred Huebner, Mason Hoheisel and Sam Poser. Brayden Cherrey earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
Cooper Fiskewold tripled, scored twice and drove in a pair to help lead St. Francis to a 6-2 win over Cloquet May 1, the Saints’ third win in four outings.
Solomon Kardell drove in Isaac Kersey-Schutta to give Legacy Christian a walk-off 4-3 win over Eagle Ridge/United Christian April 27, the Lions’ fifth win in a row to open the season.
Softball
Blaine scored three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to break away from Andover 9-3 May 2. Maddy Bryant and Kendra Schmitz had three hits apiece for the Bengals, with two each from Kaitlyn Way, Emily Vogel, Emma Edwards and Sarah Kline. Edwards also earned the complete-game win pitching, striking out eight.
Kennadi Stone slugged a grand slam and finished with six runs batted in as Spring Lake Park earned a 12-6 win over Blaine May 1.
Anoka defeated Champlin Park 9-5 May 1 for its third win in a row.
St. Francis topped Monticello 9-3 May 2 to improve to 4-1 on the spring.
Girls lacrosse
Paige Vanzomeran and Cici Ledeen each scored twice, while goalie Kate Wille made 12 saves to help Blaine defeat Anoka 6-5 April 26.
Elizabeth Schrubbe delivered four goals as Andover earned a 15-4 win over Totino-Grace May 1. Merrill Delich recorded three goals and two assists, with two goals apiece added by Emma Tammi, Isabel Mika and Myla Evers.
Brooke Elleson registered four goals and three assists, and Kira Hedtke netted two goals as Spring Lake Park defeated Osseo/Park Center 9-3 April 26. Goalie Erika Holm had 11 saves.
Boys lacrosse
Brody Herzog and Henry Leff tallied four goals apiece to power Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids to a 15-2 victory against Osseo/Park Center April 26. Nolan Hazelwood finished with three goals and three assists, Trent Burke added a pair of goals, and goalie Tommy Skramstad had six saves.
James Keiser struck for seven goals and Liam Gillard had six as Totino-Grace earned an 18-8 win against Andover May 1, moving to 4-1 in NWSC play.
Anoka scored a pair of goals in the fourth to rally past Champlin Park 5-4 May 1. Devin Hirsch scored a pair of goals for the Tornadoes, while goalie Nate Thompson turned away 11 shots.
Robert Cruikshank picked up four goals and Rylan Dickenson made 14 saves to help guide Blaine to an 8-6 win over Anoka April 26.
Track and field
Event-winners from the area during the Blaine Invitational May 2 included:
From Blaine: Marvelous Onwualo in the girls 100-meter hurdles and triple jump; Hannah Claussen in the girls 400; the girls 4x400 relay; the boys 4x200 relay; the boys 4x800 relay; and Evan Christopherson in the boys 3,200.
From Coon Rapids: Mikayla de Souza in the girls 200 and long jump; Ruby Demmer in the girls 3,200; and Jackson Smith in the boys 110 hurdles and high jump.
From Andover: Madison Babbs in the girls discus; Ava Gross in the girls pole vault; the girls 4x800 relay; Jackson Froslee in the boys pole vault; and Edward Fields in the boys 300 hurdles.
And from Totino-Grace: Matthew Lindgren in the boys 800; and Brooke Cina in the girls 300 hurdles.
Winning for Spring Lake Park at the White Bear Lake Invitational April 29 were Broderick Stewart in the boys 200; Isaac Ononiwu in the boys 300 hurdles and the long jump; Sebastian Santiago in the boys pole vault; Aaron Chanthanavong in the boys shot put; the boys 4x400 relay; the boys 4x800 relay; Nevaeh Coffer in the girls 100 and the long jump; Julianna Ross in the girls 300 hurdles; Kaitlyn Staut in the girls pole vault; Arabella Sutch in the girls shot put; and Ashley Stewart in the girls discus.
Boys tennis
Spring Lake Park netted a 7-0 win against Fridley May 1. Winning in singles for the Panthers were Yasine Soussi, Savan Sant, Preston Nguyen and Brayden Samuelson. Winning in doubles were the teams of Lucas Clauson/Tanner Hunt, Braden Ripken/Matias Clauson, and Benjamin Youngbauer/Ethan Gandhi.
