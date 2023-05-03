Spring Lake Park’s Jake Birdwell was the individual medalist in the Northwest Suburban Conference boys golf mid-season meet at Rush Creek May 1, firing a round of 76. Austin Roloff was just two strokes off the pace with a 78, Chase Birdwell shot a 79, and Jayson Zenz and Keegan O’Keefe both shot 82 as the Panthers finished second as a team, just a stroke behind Maple Grove. Totino-Grace earned sixth as a team, Blaine earned eighth, Anoka earned ninth, Andover earned 10th and Coon Rapids earned 13th.

 

