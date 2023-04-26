The Spring Lake Park boys and girls track and field teams both had a trio of winners at the Osseo Invitational April 20. Winning for the Panther boys were Broderick Stewart in the 400, Isaac Ononiwu in the high jump, and Sebastian Santiago in the pole vault. Winning for the Panther girls were Grace Brandt in the 100 hurdles, Nevaeh Coffer in the long jump, and Kaitlyn Staut in the pole vault.
Baseball
A four-run first inning helped Anoka baseball to a 5-2 win over Spring Lake Park April 25, as the Tornadoes started the Northwest Suburban season with back-to-back wins. Will Czech, Sawyer Chell, Louis Hertling and Fred Huebner each had a pair of hits, and Reagan Reeder added a double. Mason Hoheisel earned the win on the mound, striking out four over 4 1/3 innings, with Hertling recording the final eight outs without a hit allowed, six via strikeout.
Legacy Christian topped PACT 15-2 April 25 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Wes Minks collected three hits and five RBIs to lead the Lions.
Coon Rapids outslugged Centennial 11-6 April 19, as the Cardinals won two of their first three conference games.
St. Francis opened the season 2-0, with its second win coming 9-5 over Becker April 25.
Fridley topped Robbinsdale Cooper 7-4 April 24.
Softball
Emma Edwards went the distance on the mound as Blaine defeated Elk River 10-4 April 25, moving to 2-1 in the NWSC season.
Anoka scored the final five runs to rally past Spring Lake Park 6-5 April 25.
Andover opened the season 4-2, including a 10-3 win over Anoka April 24. Natalie Leuty, Maia Johnson, Chloe Brown, Addy Farber and Addison Winter had two hits apiece in the game for the Huskies, with Farber driving in three runs. Kaelyn Polzin threw a five-hitter.
Girls lacrosse
Sophie Shimabukuro registered five goals and Grace Schmidt netted four to power Spring Lake Park to a 13-1 win over Coon Rapids April 19.
Andover cruised past Rogers 12-4 April 24 to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Boys lacrosse
Totino-Grace improved to 3-1 on the season with a 13-5 victory over Elk River/Zimmerman April 24.
Andover picked up a 7-5 win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.