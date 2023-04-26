The Spring Lake Park boys and girls track and field teams both had a trio of winners at the Osseo Invitational April 20. Winning for the Panther boys were Broderick Stewart in the 400, Isaac Ononiwu in the high jump, and Sebastian Santiago in the pole vault. Winning for the Panther girls were Grace Brandt in the 100 hurdles, Nevaeh Coffer in the long jump, and Kaitlyn Staut in the pole vault.

 

