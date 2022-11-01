Three area football teams powered into their respective section championships, while a pair of volleyball teams were set to square off for a spot in the section finals as the fall high school season reaches its closing weeks.
Section 6-5A football
Following a scoreless first half, Spring Lake Park erupted for four touchdowns in the second half to take down Irondale 28-7 in the Section 6-5A semifinals Oct. 29.
A balanced rushing attack led the way, with four runners carrying the ball at least nine times apiece as the Panthers ran for 294 total yards. Lamari Brown ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns, Brayden Talso rushed for 80 yards and a score, and Matthew Buren rushed for 76 yards. Talso also connected with Mikey Say on a touchdown pass.
Defensively, Jackson Smith had 10 tackles and an interception, Kyree Shaw posted 10 tackles and forced a fumble, and Freddie Anthony intercepted a pass.
Spring Lake Park hosts Rogers in the section finals Nov. 4.
Section 7-5A football
Andover scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal a 51-21 win over St. Francis in the Section 7-5A semifinals Oct. 29, earning a rematch against undefeated Elk River in the section finals Nov. 4.
Landyn Nelson threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Andover offense, with D’mario Davenport the top target with 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Sam Musungu and Michael Robertson each caught a touchdown pass, while Teddy Heller, Dylan Kirchner and Nelson all ran for a touchdown as well. Kaleb Weikel recorded a team-high 17 tackles, and Ben Kopetzki intercepted two passes.
Joe Waldock ran for all three of the Saints’ touchdowns.
Andover defeated Elk River in last year’s section championship, while the Elks came back to get a win week two of this season.
Section 4-4A football
Fridley shut out Columbia Heights 28-0 in the Section 4-4A semifinals Oct. 29. Lex Korti ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Watson ran for a touchdown and passed for a score to Kerome Thompson.
The Tigers host Chisago Lakes in the section finals Nov. 4.
Class 6A football
Four area teams fell in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs in a series of close games Oct. 28.
Coon Rapids nearly knocked off second-seeded Prior Lake in its Class 6A bracket, with the Lakers holding on for a 20-13 win. Jacob Mattick passed for 172 yards and a touchdown, with Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman finishing with 103 receiving yards and a touchdown, as well as 40 rushing yards and a score.
Edina topped Blaine 35-28 in a back-and-forth contest that went down to the wire. Michael Douglas rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns, and Jack Johnson brought in a 21-yard touchdown strike from Frank Daniels. Johnson also led the defense with a team-high 12 tackles and an interception.
White Bear Lake held off a late Anoka charge for a 28-23 win. Eli Paulson caught six passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, rushed for a 1-yard score and completed a 62-yard pass. Peyton Podany threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns, Ethan Massmann rushed for 69 yards and also had 28 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Trey Borchers caught three passes for 73 yards.
East Ridge pulled away from Totino-Grace in the second half for a 40-14 win.
Volleyball
Legacy Christian Academy and PACT Charter were set for a Section 4A volleyball semifinal showdown Nov. 3, after both swept their playoff openers Oct. 29.
PACT rolled past Trinity in the quarterfinals 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 Oct. 29. Keshi Handapangoda had 10 kills, Anna Caneday had seven kills and Sydney Zahler had 23 assists.
Legacy Christian cruised to a 25-5, 25-10, 25-4 sweep over Heritage Christian in the quarterfinals Oct. 29.
The winner between Legacy and PACT will play either New Life Academy or West Lutheran in the championship match Nov. 5.
Blaine took top-seeded Centennial to four sets in the Section 7AAAA semifinals as its season concluded Oct. 27. Sydney Carlson had 10 kills, Jillian Hanson had nine kills and Clara Brown had six kills. Kenzie Aber added 24 assists and 21 digs.
Forest Lake held off a late charge in a 28-26 third set to top Andover in the Section 7AAAA semifinals Oct. 27. Avery Bolles had 18 kills, Devyn Masloski had eight kills and Grace Beske had 21 assists for the Huskies, who finished 21-8.
Totino-Grace reached the Section 5AAA semifinals before falling to top-seeded Monticello in four sets Oct. 28.
Girls swimming and diving
The girls swimming and diving section swim meets are Nov. 10-12.
