A late touchdown and two-point conversion provided a thrilling end to a 29-28 Spring Lake Park football win over Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 7. Trailing 28-21, Brayden Talso ran in a 1-yard touchdown with 2:58 remaining to bring the Panthers within one, then found Ashton Tucker with the go-ahead two-point conversion pass. Talso finished with three touchdowns on the ground, with Jackson Smith also scoring. Defensively, Sehvion Taylor finished with a team-high nine tackles, Smith had eight tackles and an interception, Hunter Mlinarcik had a sack and a half, and Francisco Fernandez also had an interception.

Also in area football Oct. 6-7:

