A late touchdown and two-point conversion provided a thrilling end to a 29-28 Spring Lake Park football win over Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 7. Trailing 28-21, Brayden Talso ran in a 1-yard touchdown with 2:58 remaining to bring the Panthers within one, then found Ashton Tucker with the go-ahead two-point conversion pass. Talso finished with three touchdowns on the ground, with Jackson Smith also scoring. Defensively, Sehvion Taylor finished with a team-high nine tackles, Smith had eight tackles and an interception, Hunter Mlinarcik had a sack and a half, and Francisco Fernandez also had an interception.
Also in area football Oct. 6-7:
The thrilling ride continues for St. Francis, as the Saints used a last-minute touchdown to preserve their perfect record. Joe Waldock ran in a go-ahead score from a yard out with 48 seconds to play, his second touchdown of the night, as the Saints topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 28-25 to improve to 6-0.
Andover defeated Coon Rapids 52-19 to improve to 4-2 on the season. The Huskies excelled through the air, with Landyn Nelson throwing for 253 yards and five touchdowns, and Chase Pemberton adding a 57-yard touchdown completion. Sam Musungu caught seven passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns, with Ben Kopetzki, D’mario Davenport and Cameron Begalle also catching scoring passes. Dylan Kirchner rushed for 104 yards, and Nelson added 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Kaleb Weikel had 10 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble, while Oberhiri Eyafe made eight stops to lead the defense. Coon Rapids quarterback Jackson Hettwer threw touchdown passes to Lofton O’Groske, Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman and Dominick Oelmann, and Hunter Allen finished the night with 18 tackles and a sack.
Columbia Heights shut out Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 34-0. Saveon Harvey rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns, Matt Rockwell ran for a score and Lamar Cunningham returned an interception for a touchdown.
Fridley improved to 4-2 on the year with a 48-8 rout over St. Paul Johnson. MJ Newton passed for 114 yards and a touchdown to Jack Reynolds, while also rushing for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Lex Korti rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Davis had 86 receiving yards. Defensively, Kerome Thompson had 10 tackles, Eddie Sanders and Mohamed Toure recovered fumbles, and Davis and Toure had interceptions.
White Bear Lake defeated Anoka 45-20, Centennial defeated Blaine 34-0, and Minnetonka defeated Totino-Grace 24-0.
Andover, Blaine advance
Top-seeded Andover boys soccer and second-seeded Blaine both advanced into the semifinals of the Section 7AAA Tournament. Andover won its playoff opener 9-0 over Cambridge-Isanti Oct. 11. Blaine defeated Forest Lake 4-1, behind two goals by Marius Keita and one each from Ryan Bohlman and Liam Hachey. Also in the quarterfinals, Anoka fell 3-0 against Centennial, and Coon Rapids fell 5-0 against Duluth East. Andover was scheduled to host Centennial, with Blaine hosting Duluth East in the semifinals Oct. 13. The finals are Oct. 18.
Fifth-seeded Spring Lake Park shut out fourth-seeded Mounds View 3-0 Oct. 11, earning a spot in the Section 5AAA semifinals. The Panthers will play top-seeded Maple Grove in the semifinals.
Third-ranked Columbia Heights finished the regular season 11-1 to earn the No. 2 seed in Section 4AA, behind top-ranked Hill-Murray. Quarterfinal play was scheduled for Oct. 12, with the semifinals Oct. 15 and the finals Oct. 18.
St. Francis earned the second seed in Section 6AA, with Willmar the top seed.
Legacy Christian Academy earned the top seed in Section 7A and a bye into the semifinals. PACT is the No. 3 seed, scheduled to open the playoffs Oct. 13.
Blaine, Andover dominate playoff openers
Top-seeded Blaine girls soccer and second-seeded Andover moved through the Oct. 11 quarterfinals and onto the semifinals in Section 7AAA. Blaine shut out Coon Rapids 9-0, while Andover shut out Forest Lake 6-0. Anoka fell 1-0 against Duluth East. The semifinals are Oct. 13 and the finals are Oct. 18.
Second-seeded Spring Lake Park shut out Irondale 7-0 in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals Oct. 11, advancing to a semifinal matchup against Champlin Park Oct. 13. The finals are Oct. 18.
Third-seeded Legacy Christian shut out PACT 1-0 in the Section 7A quarterfinals Oct. 10 on a goal by Sydney Posey, advancing to the semifinals versus Spectrum Oct. 12. The finals are Oct. 18.
St. Francis earned the No. 2 seed in Section 6AA, scheduled to open play Oct. 12 against Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Andover moves up, Anoka and SLP sweep
Andover volleyball outlasted Maple Grove 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22 Oct. 6 to move to third place in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Avery Bolles slammed 19 kills, and Devyn Masloski and Morgan Miller each posted eight. Grace Beske recorded 36 assists and five aces, and Addison Vokaty had 23 digs.
Anoka breezed to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 sweep over Park Center Oct. 11 to improve to 11-8 on the year.
Spring Lake Park swept Robbinsdale Armstrong 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 Oct. 6.
Legacy Christian Academy and PACT Charter were tied with West Lutheran atop the Minnesota Classic at 5-1 apiece after Oct. 11, each with one conference match remaining.
Tennis team sections conclude
Totino-Grace girls tennis edged Spring Lake Park 4-3 in the first round of the Section 4AA Team Tournament before falling to top-seeded Mounds View in the quarterfinals.
In Section 7AA, Brainerd defeated Blaine, and Rock Ridge defeated Andover in the second round. Rogers defeated Coon Rapids in the second round of the Section 5AA Team Tournament.
Individual section play continues throughout the week. The state tournament is Oct. 25-28.
Cross-country conference races ahead
The Northwest Suburban Conference Cross-Country Championships were scheduled for Oct. 12, with the Minnesota Classic meet Oct. 15, and the Mississippi 8 and Tri-Metro meets both Oct. 18.
True team upcoming
Girls swimming and diving true team is scheduled for Oct. 15.
