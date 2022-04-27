Myah Ruddy tossed a no-hitter and the Coon Rapids softball offense rolled in a 14-0 shutout over Park Center April 26. Ryanne Mellum went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Cardinals, with two hits apiece by Leah Nummela, Jaidann Gale and Abby Ness.
Blaine jumped in front with three runs in the first inning, then held off Anoka for a 4-2 win April 26 to remain undefeated in Northwest Suburban Conference action at 6-0.
Baseball
Coon Rapids plated seven runs in the sixth inning to take down Fridley/Heights 9-5 April 26. Tyler Dehnel doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs, Mark Manders scored two runs and Garrett Rotzien had a double and an RBI for the Cardinals offensively. Manders also earned the win on the mound, going five innings without allowing an earned run.
Ethan Pettis hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Eric Charest went the distance on the mound to power Blaine to a 6-4 victory over Anoka April 26. Will Czech, Louis Hertling and Reagan Reeder each had two hits for Anoka. The Bengals moved to 5-1 in NWSC play with the win. Blaine also got a shutout from A.J. Kaul the day before in a 3-0 win over Totino-Grace.
Legacy Christian improved to 3-1 with a 12-0 shutout over PACT April 25.
Girls lacrosse
Merrill Delich scored three goals and Sara Kaiser scored twice as Andover won a showdown of undefeated teams, outlasting Centennial 9-7 April 25.
Boys lacrosse
Blaine topped Anoka 10-5 April 25, winning its third in a row to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Tornadoes are 4-1 on the year, winning their previous outing 11-9 April 22 behind three goal games from Jaden Burandt and Nate Anderson, and two goals apiece by Tanner Peterson and Devin Hirsch.
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids doubled up Osseo/Park Center 10-5 April 25 to improve to 2-1.
Girls golf
Katie Rosa led Spring Lake Park with a 100 as the Panthers earned fifth place out of 16 teams at the Elk River Invitational April 26.
Boys golf
Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace tied for second place and Blaine earned fourth in the opening NWSC meet at the Links at Northfork. Mason Roloff shot a 73 and Jake Birdwell had a 74 to lead SLP.
Track and field
Area event-winners in the Osseo Invitational April 21 included:
Boys race: Andover’s Cameron Heppner (800), Gabriel Birkmeier (1,600), Blake Nyenati (110 and 300 hurdles), and 4x100 and 4x400 relays, Coon Rapids’ M.J. Galimah (long jump) and Spring Lake Park’s Sebastian Santiago (pole vault) and Aaron Chanthanavong (shot put).
Girls race: Spring Lake Park’s Tori Laberge (long jump), Kaitlyn Staut (pole vault), Ashley Stewart (shot put) and4x100 relay, and Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson (300 hurdles).
Boys tennis
Coon Rapids came away with a 6-1 win over Andover April 26, including a sweep of singles play in straight sets by the group of Sam Murillo, Ryder Held, Cooper Held and Dylan Anderson. Winning in doubles were Joe Savelli and Cal Jensvold, as well as Blake Degrote and Will Wagner.
Totino-Grace picked up a 6-1 win over Spring Lake Park April 21, with a singles sweep compiled by Aidan Schlichting, Ivan Antonio–Rohlf, Andre Lai and Matthew Livermont. Lucas Clauson and Tanner Hunt teamed up for a doubles win for SLP.
College track and field
Coon Rapids graduate Hannah Grosse, a senior for Macalester, was named the MIAC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week. Grosse tied her school record of 3.60 meters (11-09.75) for a second-place finish in the pole vault at the Tomcat Twilight. Grosse set the record at the UW-River Falls Falcon Invitational. That clearance broke her own previous mark of 3.43 (11-03.00), which she set last spring.
