Blaine girls basketball rolled past Buffalo 78-51 Dec. 20, improving to 6-1 on the season. Mara Holle led the Bengals with 15 points, followed by Sophie Tieden (12), Molly Garber (11) and Sadie Dominick (10).

Anoka moved to 7-1 on the season after defeating St. Francis 69-33 Dec. 20. Lydia Lakanen and Madlin Freking both scored 15 and Sammantha Mucangi scored 12 for the Tornadoes. Cally Peterson had 11 for the Saints.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.