Blaine girls basketball rolled past Buffalo 78-51 Dec. 20, improving to 6-1 on the season. Mara Holle led the Bengals with 15 points, followed by Sophie Tieden (12), Molly Garber (11) and Sadie Dominick (10).
Anoka moved to 7-1 on the season after defeating St. Francis 69-33 Dec. 20. Lydia Lakanen and Madlin Freking both scored 15 and Sammantha Mucangi scored 12 for the Tornadoes. Cally Peterson had 11 for the Saints.
Andover pulled away in the second half for a 74-63 win over Duluth East Dec. 20. Emma Frost had 26 points, Piper Engelby had 23 and Anna Vaaler had 15.
A fast start propelled Spring Lake Park to a 54-45 win over Cambridge-Isanti Dec. 20. Camryn Smith scored 15 and Bella Sutch scored 13.
Brandi Washington netted 11 as Fridley topped Richfield 44-40 Dec. 16, improving to 4-2.
PACT moved to 3-2 after a 65-12 win over Avail Academy Dec. 20.
Boys hockey
Blaine goalie Zane Spaniol turned away 45 shots to help the Bengals topple Hudson (Wisc.) 4-1 Dec. 20. Alex Jorgenson tallied a goal and two assists on the night, with a goal each added by Sam Shaughnessy, Ethan Burnette and Hudson Bethel.
Five first-period goals set the stage for an 8-1 rout for Coon Rapids over South St. Paul Dec. 20. Trenton Theisen recorded a hat trick, Tyler Barsness scored two goals, and Cayden Alphin and Eli Boden both added three points. Will Wagner had 20 saves for the win in net.
Anoka topped Cambridge-Isanti 4-3 Dec. 20, with Trevor Lang netting a pair of goals, and Fred Huebner and Hayden Ceaser each adding one. Lauren Lafferty stopped 37 shots for the win in net.
Landon Stringfellow netted a pair of goals — including the tying strike in the final minute of regulation — as seventh-ranked Andover skated to a 3-3 tie with top-ranked Wayzata Dec. 17. The Huskies won 3-2 over Champlin Park two nights earlier on a Cooper Conway overtime-winner.
Spring Lake Park picked up a 6-2 win at Owatonna Dec. 16, led by Connor Larsen with two goals, and Drew Lindquist and Teddy Wackman with three points apiece. Goalie Byron Cornejo had 18 saves.
Girls hockey
Blaine doubled up Armstrong/Cooper 4-2 Dec. 17 to improve to 6-3-1 on the year. Cici Ledeen had two goals, with one apiece by Macy Janssen and Taylor Olson.
Andover recorded its third shutout in a row as it defeated Elk River/Zimmerman 6-0 Dec. 17, improving to 8-1 on the season. Isa Goettl and Ella Boerger each had two goals and an assist.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park moved to 8-2-1 after a 1-1 tie against Rogers Dec. 17, with Kaitlin Groess recording 24 saves.
Girls Alpine ski
Blaine had eight skiers in the top 40 overall to cruise to first place as a team at the opening Northwest Suburban Conference meet Dec. 20. Sydney Kalina earned third individually, followed by Lucy Kalina in ninth, Soli Avery in 11th, Brekka Snyder in 14th, Gianna Wall in 15th, Emily Kehoe in 18th, Vanessa Peterson in 21st and Jordan Blair in 39th.
Anoka was the team runner-up, led by individual winner Stella Gronski, Claire Gronski in fourth, Grace Flynn in eighth, Sammi Jacobson in 27th, Sophie Schmit in 31st and Hailee Verbeek in 34th. Andover earned eighth as a team, led by Elyse Schroeder in 13th and Mary Blair in 37th. Coon Rapids earned ninth, led by Carly Hafferman in 26th, Jayln Staley in 45th and Julia Sides in 46th.
Boys Alpine ski
Blaine’s leading trio finished in the top five, and its top six skiers were in the top 25, as the Bengals cruised to first place at the opening NWSC race Dec. 20. Lucas VanWechel finished first, Jared Killian was third, Quinn Snyder was fifth, Roger McQuay was 12th, Jackson Pilarski was 21st and Austin Mattson was 25th. Anoka earned fifth as a team, led by Emmett Franzwa in 28th and Max Musenbrock in 31st. Andover earned seventh as a team, led by Ryan Lazan in 13th. St. Francis earned 10th, led by Evan Haupert in ninth, Bode Cox in 17th and Logan Cox in 18th. Coon Rapids earned 12th, led by Adam Sartwell in 52nd.
Boys basketball
Five players scored in double figures to power Coon Rapids to a 93-61 win over St. Francis Dec. 20, including KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman (26), Kenny Jones (15), Jerry Freeman (14), Jackson Smith (11) and Taigan Plowman-Tate (10). Matthew Bothun led the Saints with 33.
Andover rallied past Spring Lake Park 74-64 Dec. 15. Ben Kopetzki scored 21 points to lead the Huskies, joined in double figures by Sam Musungu (13), Tate Johnson (12) and Landyn Nelson (10). Leading SLP offensively were Kyree Shaw (19), Brayden Talso (15) and Andrew King (11). Kopetzki scored his 1,000th career point during the week.
Patrick Bath scored 30 as Totino-Grace earned an 88-55 win over Anoka Dec. 15. The Tornadoes came back to defeat Minneapolis South 70-60 Dec. 20, led by Peyton Podany with 16.
Legacy Christian won its fifth in a row as it topped Mountain Iron-Buhl 83-62 Dec. 17. Aiden Johnson scored 26 and Benjamin Tschida scored 16.
Blaine went to double overtime against Cambridge-Isanti Dec. 20, with the Bluejackets prevailing 120-114. Ryan Bohlman scored 35 for the Bengals.
Nordic ski
Coon Rapids’ Aaron Casey was the top boys finisher in a classic race at Elm Creek Dec. 15, leading the Cardinals to second as a team. Also scoring were Justin Bauer (ninth), Lachlan Demmer (10th), Peyton Martinek (11th) and Nathan Bornes (27th). The Cardinal girls were second as well, led by Stella Bone (sixth), Ruby Demmer (11th), Megan Fuller (16th), Addie Erickson (17th) and Kendall Martinek (18th).
Gymnastics
Sophia Larson was the top finisher on vault and was the runner-up on bars and beam to finish second in the all-around for Blaine/Andover in a dual against Maple Grove Dec. 14. Grace Vasil was second on floor and third on bars to earn third in the all-around. Mickey Johnson finished third on vault.
Anoka topped Rogers 136.775-132.75 in a conference dual Dec. 15.
Dance
Spring Lake Park finished as the runner-up in kick in the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships Dec. 17. Totino-Grace earned third in kick, followed by Blaine in sixth, Anoka in seventh, Andover in eighth and Coon Rapids in 11th.In the jazz competition, Totino-Grace was the runner-up, with Blaine just two rank points behind in fourth place. Spring Lake Park earned sixth, Anoka earned seventh, Andover earned eighth and Coon Rapids earned 11th.
Fridley earned fourth and Columbia Heights earned sixth in both jazz and kick in a Tri-Metro Conference meet Dec. 16.
Boys swimming and diving
Blaine finished in third place at its home Bengal Invite Dec. 17, with Andover placing fifth and Coon Rapids placing seventh.
Runner-up relays for Blaine were the 200-yard free relay team of Jayce Dayton, Kobe Bahnson, Ryan Mackey and Bradley Weishair, and the 400 free relay team of Weishair, Nolan Peterson, Mackey and Dayton. Dayton earned third in the 100 butterfly, Peterson earned third in the 500 free, and Mackey earned fourth in the 100 free.
For Coon Rapids, Mitch Thronson was the runner-up in the 500 free, Jackson Ling placed third in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 butterfly, and placing fourth was the 200 medley relay team of Nate Larson, Thronson, Ling and Nolan Schultz.
Andover’s Ryan Mickelborough earned fourth in the 50 free and Raymond Maki earned fourth in the 500 free.
Wrestling
Anoka’s Elijah Paulson at 145 and St. Francis’ Tyson Charmoli at 138 were runners-up at the 33-team MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 16-17. Anoka’s Mason Brent earned eighth at 220 and Grant Chapman earned eighth at 285. St. Francis’ Tegan Sherk earned fourth at 120, Bo Flagstad earned fifth at 195 and Aydan Carlson earned sixth at 170.
Andover earned fifth out of 19 teams at the Monticello Invitational Dec. 17. Brandon Board was the champion at 120, and earning third were Elias Houle at 126 and Tramaine Davis at 220. Leading Coon Rapids at the tournament were fourth-place finishers in Hunter Allen at 160 and Hayden Skillings at 285.
