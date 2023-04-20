With a few changeups from Mother Nature, spring high school openers continued throughout the week for area teams.
Blaine baseball was among the teams in action, opening its season with an 8-2 win over Osseo April 13. Ethan Pettis earned the win, going four innings without allowing an earned run while striking out six. Carter Amelse went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, and Adam Puder added three hits and three runs.
Parker Nedland tossed a four-hitter as Anoka shut out Maple Grove 10-0 April 18. Reagan Reeder went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored, with Will Czech and Sam Poser both adding a pair of hits, and Fred Huebner scoring twice.
Totino-Grace scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth as it rallied past Andover 6-5 April 18.
Coon Rapids notched a 6-3 win at Armstrong April 18.
Softball
Abby Gerhard and Claire Tessum both had a pair of hits, while Alayna Spiess and Megan Henry combined on a two-hitter as PACT/Legacy rolled past North Lakes 15-0 April 18 to start the year 2-0.
Andover topped Totino-Grace 7-1 April 18, moving to 3-1 to open the year.
Girls lacrosse
Merrill Delich collected five goals and Isabel Mika added a pair as Andover won its season opener 12-1 over Blaine April 13. Lainey Alfson collected five goals, Brooklynn Hedberg netted three and Cici Ledeen added a pair as Blaine bounced back with a 15-4 win over Coon Rapids April 17.
Spring Lake Park defeated Anoka 10-5 April 17, powered offensively by four goals from Brooke Elleson, three from Grace Schmidt and a pair from Sophie Shimabukuro.
Boys lacrosse
Anoka edged Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 9-8 in overtime April 18 to move to 2-1 on the season. Devin Hirsch scored four goals, Tanner Peterson had a pair of goals, and Ethan Massmann recorded a goal and two assists for the Tornadoes. Ethan Oase netted three goals and Nolan Hazelwood scored twice for SLP/CR.
Caden Bunes registered five goals and two assists to help pace Blaine to a 15-7 season-opening win over Andover April 13. Adding two goals each for the Bengals were Alexander Crane, Caleb Schwark and Ethan Burnette.
Track and field
The Blaine boys squared off against Wayzata and Orono in a tri April 18. Event-winners for the Bengals included Charles Rohrbaugh in the 400, Tyce Smith in the high jump and Andrew Edwards in the discus.
Softball
Centennial topped Blaine 8-4 in the Bengals’ season opener April 18. Emma Edwards had a double and drove in two for Blaine.
Fridley-Heights won its first two games of the season, knocking off Minneapolis Washburn 12-6 April 13, and St. Paul Como Park 14-4 April 14.
