With a few changeups from Mother Nature, spring high school openers continued throughout the week for area teams.

Blaine baseball was among the teams in action, opening its season with an 8-2 win over Osseo April 13. Ethan Pettis earned the win, going four innings without allowing an earned run while striking out six. Carter Amelse went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, and Adam Puder added three hits and three runs.

