Coon Rapids boys basketball put up 51 points in the second half to erase an eight-point halftime deficit and knock off section rival Cambridge-Isanti 81-72 Jan. 4, improving to 6-2 on the season. Makieth Deng scored 24 points, M.J. Galimah scored 20 and Khi-Johnn Cummings-Coleman scored 16 to lead the Cardinals.
Columbia Heights rolled past Grand Rapids 75-47, Superior 88-72 and Hibbing 80-49 to win the North Star State Hardwood Showcase championship in Hibbing Dec. 28-30, improving to 6-0 on the season.
Anoka clipped White Bear Lake 61-59 to close out 2021 with back-to-back wins.
Top-ranked Totino-Grace sped past Houston (Tenn.) 71-41 in a spotlight game at The Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D. to close out 2021 with a 4-1 record.
Legacy Christian opened 2022 with a 102-24 win over UCA Jan. 4, highlighted by 40 points by Aiden Johnson.
Girls basketball
Spring Lake Park took down Champlin Park 70-64 Jan. 4 behind 22 points from Bella Sutch and 19 from Brianna Nusbaum.
Andover closed out its 2021 schedule at 6-3 following a 64-59 win over New Prague, led by Piper Engelby with 20 points and Morgan Miller with 15.
Girls hockey
Top-ranked Andover girls hockey scored twice in the third period to rally past third-ranked Minnetonka 4-3 Dec. 29 to win the Walser Invitational Championship in Edina and improve to 12-0 on the season. Maya Engler scored the tying goal and Sara Kaiser scored the game-winner.
Blaine edged Centennial/Spring Lake Park 2-1 Jan. 4, with Kaitlin Ronn scoring an early goal and Camryn Singh the late game-winner for the Bengals. Hailey Hansen recorded 34 saves for the win in net.
Boys hockey
Andover boys hockey took two of three in The B.I.G. Tradition tournament in Bloomington Dec. 28-30, defeating ranked foes Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1 and Hill-Murray 2-1 as the Huskies moved to 9-2-1 on the season.
Blaine skated to a 4-4 draw against Duluth East Dec. 31 as the Bengals moved to 4-3-1 on the season. Bryce Laager and Luke Steffen each had a goal and an assist and Ryan Wallin made 40 saves.
Spring Lake Park scored three goals in the third period to defeat Irondale 4-1 and close the 2021 portion of its schedule 7-5, with Blake Lueck collecting a goal and three assists and Dewey Bergdahl making 25 saves.
Wrestling
Brendan Howes earned the title at 145 and was named the Outstanding Wrestler and Elijah Paulson won the title at 132 to lead Anoka to third place out of 30 teams at Rogers Holiday Matness Dec. 29-30. Carter Ban was the runner-up at 138, Zaden Fitzsimonds earned fourth at 152, Noah Torgerson earned fifth at 170, Jaden Burandt earned fifth at 182, Gabrielle Bragg earned sixth at 106 and Jacob Whitaker earned sixth at 160 for the Tornadoes.
Blaine earned eighth at Rogers Holiday Matness, led by Jordyn Greseth-Clendening as the runner-up at 160. Cooper Larson earned third at 138, Luke Studer earned third at 145, Zackary Johnson earned sixth at 113, Bryce Young earned sixth at 126 and Mehki Hexum earned seventh at 182.
Dance
Blaine finished as the runner-up in jazz and Anoka as the runner-up in kick in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Totino-Grace was third in jazz and Spring Lake Park was third in kick, with all four teams in the top five in both. Andover was sixth in jazz and seventh in kick.
Boys Alpine skiing
Blaine took the top spot in the opening NWSC race, led by top-11 finishes from Lucas VanWechel (1:02.91), Quinn Snyder (1:06.53), Sarazin Kevin (1:07.59) and Chase VanGuilder (1:08.03).
Brandon Schroeder was the winner in 1:02.45 and Ben Audette took third in 1:04.04 to lead Andover to third.
Anoka took seventh, led by Ian Brunn in ninth (1:07.58).
St. Francis’ Logan Cox earned 12th (1:08.78).
Girls Alpine skiing
Blaine secured the top spot in the first NWSC race, led by top-20 races by Sydney Kalina (53.69), Avery Soli (56.51), Brekka Snyder (57.84) and Lucy Kalina (57.93).
Anoka earned fourth as a team, led by a one-two finish by Stella Gronski (49.13) and Claire Gronski (50.49) and a 19th-place finish by Kirsten Bailey (58.82).
Coon Rapids earned sixth, led by Shelby Robideau (1:03.53) and Carly Hafferman (1:03.62).
Andover earned eighth, led by top-10 finishes by Natalie Schoenberg (52.11) and Elyse Schroeder (54.09).
St. Francis’ Elizabeth Norberg earned 11th in 54.45.
Nordic skiing
The Coon Rapids boys earned fourth at Elm Creek Jan. 4, led by Aaron Casey in third and followed by Josh Thoen in eighth, Ryan Powley in 12th, Albi Ludwig in 19th and Peyton Martinek in 20th.
The Coon Rapids girls earned fifth, led by Lilah Gilyard in ninth and Stella Bone in 13th.
