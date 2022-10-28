High school football and volleyball playoffs get underway and section cross-country races will be held this week, while a pair of area graduates made a national women’s hockey team.
Class 6A football
Coon Rapids drilled St. Cloud Apollo 62-0 Oct. 19 to finish the regular season at 4-4. Jacob Mattick passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Logan Ness picked off three passes.
Blaine topped Osseo 21-16 Oct. 19 to also move to 4-4. Frank Daniels threw a pair of touchdown passes, with Tyler Terry picking up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown. Michael Douglas rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown.
Anoka fell 46-22 at Champlin Park Oct. 20. Peyton Podany threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, with Eli Paulson catching 11 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, and Trey Borchers finishing with 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Totino-Grace fell 27-0 at White Bear Lake Oct. 19.
In the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs Oct. 28, area matchups are: Blaine at home against Edina, Coon Rapids at Prior Lake, Anoka at White Bear Lake, and Totino-Grace at East Ridge. The second round is Nov. 4.
Section 6-5A football
Spring Lake Park powered past Robbinsdale Armstrong 21-6 Oct. 19, closing the regular season at 6-2 and clinching the top seed in the Section 6-5A Tournament. Brayden Talso rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from Mikey Say. Kyree Shaw had three sacks and forced a fumble. The Panthers will host a semifinal game against either No. 4 seed Park Center or No. 5 Irondale Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. The finals are Nov. 4.
Section 7-5A football
Second-seeded St. Francis will host No. 3 Andover in the Section 7-5A semifinals Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the championship game Nov. 4., and take on either No. 1 Elk River, No. 4 Duluth East or No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti.
Andover closed the regular season at 6-2 after stomping Cambridge-Isanti 70-14 Oct. 19. Landyn Nelson threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, while Chase Pemberton ran for two touchdowns and added one through the air. Garrett Nelson intercepted two passes, and Nolan Israelson recorded eight tackles and a sack.
St. Francis wrapped up the season at 7-1 after falling 30-13 against Elk River in its regular season finale Oct. 19.
Section 4-4A football
Fridley earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the Section 4-4A field after closing the regular season with a 6-2 record. The Tigers shut out Columbia Heights 47-0 in their regular season finale Oct. 19 on the strength of five combined rushing touchdowns by Lex Korti and MJ Newton.
Columbia Heights earned the No. 4 seed and was scheduled to host No. 5 Minneapolis Edison in the quarterfinals Oct. 25. The winner plays at Fridley in the semifinals Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. The championship is Nov. 4.
Volleyball
The Section 7-4A quarterfinals were scheduled for Oct. 25, with the semifinals Oct. 27 and the finals Nov. 3. Andover earned the No. 3 seed, Anoka No. 4, Blaine No. 5 and Coon Rapids No. 8.
Spring Lake Park earned the No. 5 seed in Section 5-4A and was scheduled to play at No. 4 Hopkins in the quarterfinals Oct. 25. The semifinals are Oct. 27 and the finals Nov. 2.
Legacy Christian Academy earned the No. 2 seed, and PACT Charter the No. 3 seed in Section 4A and byes into the quarterfinals Oct. 29.
Fourth-seeded St. Francis was scheduled to host No. 5 Totino-Grace in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals Oct. 26.
Cross-country
Area section cross-country races were scheduled for Oct. 26-27. The state meet is Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Girls swimming and diving
Anoka earned 11th place at the Class AA State True Team Championships held at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis Oct. 22.
Top 20 finishers for the Tornadoes were the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ally Diehl, Erin Neises, Sydney DeRung and Nora Sloth in 15th, Ruth Guy in 17th in diving, and Diehl in 18th in the 100 butterfly.
Individual section competition is Nov. 9-11.
Boys soccer
Legacy Christian Academy advanced to the Class A state semifinals after shutting out third-seeded Rochester Lourdes 1-0 in the state quarterfinals Oct. 25. Brason Orrey provided the game-winner with just over six minutes remaining in regulation. The state semifinals are Nov. 1.
Andover earned the No. 5 seed in Class AAA and was scheduled to face No. 4 Edina in the state quarterfinals Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.