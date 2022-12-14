Boys basketball
Andover emerged on top in a high-paced conference showdown against Osseo Dec. 13, winning 93-90. Ben Kopetzki finished with 31 points, Sam Musungu scored 29 and Landyn Nelson scored 22.
Blaine opened its season 3-1, posting back-to-back wins over St. Michael-Albertville 70-63 Dec. 8 and Stillwater 77-72 Dec. 10. Ethan Pettis scored 20 points, Alvin Payne and Zack Schusted both scored 15, and Ryan Bohlman scored 13 against STMA. Pettis scored 21 against Stillwater, with 17 apiece from Jordan Lyon and Bohlman, and 14 from Schusted.
Jency Davis and Randy McClendon each scored 17 to lead Columbia Heights past St. Thomas Academy 76-50 Dec. 8.
Fridley powered past Two Rivers 74-54 Dec. 8 to move to 2-0 on the year. Diamante Hudson led a balanced offensive effort with 13 points.
PACT overcame an early 18-point deficit to top Mounds Park Academy 66-58 Dec. 13, improving to 3-1 on the season. Victor Nyabuto scored 20 and Evan Karlen had 13.
Legacy Christian also moved to 3-1 after defeating West Lutheran 98-72 Dec. 12. Aiden Johnson finished with 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting, with 19 points by Benjamin Tschida and 16 from Dominic Zoa.
KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman scored 37 for Coon Rapids in a high-powered showdown against Burnsville Dec. 8, won by the Blaze 105-97.
Girls basketball
Anoka broke open what was a one-point game at halftime with a strong second half to defeat Park Center 75-58 Dec. 13, improving to 5-1 on the season. Four Tornadoes reached double figures offensively, including Madlin Freking (20), Lauren Youngquist (17), Evyn Eppinga (14) and Lydia Lakanen (10).
Blaine recorded a 62-31 win over Totino-Grace Dec. 13 to improve to 4-1. Ten different Bengals scored, led by Molly Garber and Marina LaFreniere with 12 apiece and Sadie Dominick with 10.
Andover topped Osseo 67-59 Dec. 13, led by Anna Vaaler with 22 points, Morgan Miller with 17 and Piper Engelby with 15.
Legacy Christian remained undefeated at 4-0 as it shut down St. John’s Prep 50-16 Dec. 10. Sydney Posey scored 20 and Anna Stromberg had 17.
Girls hockey
A pair of late goals broke a 1-1 tie and powered Blaine to a 3-1 win over Rogers Dec. 13. Taylor Olson, Miyah Gunter and Macy Janssen scored for the Bengals, with goalie Hailey Hansen stopping 36 shots.
Kylie Scott netted the overtime-winner to lift Champlin Park/Coon Rapids to a 4-3 win over Centennial/Spring Lake Park Dec. 13. Lily McKenzie tallied a pair of goals for CP/CR and Kylie Aswegan had one, with 33 saves by Maddie Wostrel. Ella O’Hearn, Noelle Hemr and Lauren O’Hara scored for C/SLP.
Andover earned an 8-0 win over Anoka Dec. 13 to improve to 7-1 on the year. Nora Sauer and Ella Boerger each recorded a pair of goals, with one each by Ella Thoreson, Amelia McQuay, Isa Goettl and Pyper Andrews. Anoka goalie Gretchen Paaverud recorded her 1,000th career save during the week.
Boys hockey
Spring Lake Park scored four goals in the third period to overtake Osseo 5-4 Dec. 13. Drew Lindquist and Teddy Wackman both netted a pair of goals and Ian Roell added a late score, while goalie Brock Lueck made 33 saves.
Wrestling
Anoka won the team title at the Park Wolfpack Duals Dec. 10, topping Cambridge-Isanti 34-30 in the championship round. Garrett Wittek and Elijah Paulson earned falls in the finals for the Tornadoes, with wins added by Owen Rhode, Gabrielle Bragg, Austin West, Luke DeChene, Michael Chamberlain, Mason Brent and Logan Raj-Malikowski.
Blaine earned seventh out of 13 teams at the Maple Grove Crimson Invite Dec. 10. Runners-up for the Bengals were Zackary Johnson at 120, Landen Lorch at 126 and Bryce Young at 132. Mitchell Babineau earned third at 182.
Totino-Grace’s Cy Kruse was the champion at 220 at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic in Iowa, Dec. 9-10, a tournament which featured 41 teams.
Girls Nordic skiing
Park Center/Totino-Grace’s Selah Binsfeld was the indivdual winner in 14:10 in the season-opening 5K NWSC skate at Hyland Park Dec. 7. Coon Rapids’ Stella Bone earned 10th, Ruby Demmers earned 11th, Megan Fuller earned 19th and Kendall Martinek earned 20th to lead the Cardinals to third place as a team. Anoka’s Olivia Goddard earned 16th and Olivia Anda earned 24th.
Boys Nordic skiing
Blaine’s Ben Lewis was the individual champion in the NWSC 4K skate at Elm Creek Dec. 7, winning in 10:05. The Bengals won as a team, with Lewis followed by teammates Nathan Taylor in eighth, Tyler Jacobson in 10th, Tyler Bargman in 13th and Ian Miller in 16th. Spring Lake Park’s Phillip Kram was the individual runner-up as the Panthers earned fourth as a team. Andover’s Jack Jendro earned 15th and Thomas Leuty earned 17th.
The duo of Aaron Casey in third place and Lachlan Demmer in fifth helped lead Coon Rapids to third as a team at the NWSC skate race at Hyland Park Dec. 7.
Dance
St. Francis took the top spot in Class AA jazz at the Fridley Invite Dec. 10, with Columbia Heights earning third and Fridley placing fourth. Anoka was the runner-up in Class AAA jazz.
Spring Lake Park was the runner-up in Group A, with Totino-Grace earning third and Andover fourth, at the NWSC kick competition at Armstrong Dec. 7. In Group B, Blaine finished third, Anoka fourth and Coon Rapids sixth.
Gymnastics
Annie Hjelle and Cecily Fager posted a one-two finish in the all-around to lead Anoka to a 136.95-109.7 win over Osseo Dec. 8. Hjelle was the top finisher on vault and floor, Sydney West won on bars and Sarah Gatlin won on beam.
Boys swimming and diving
Spring Lake Park opened its season as the runner-up at the Elk River Invite Dec. 10.
Alpine skiing
The Alpine skiing season is scheduled to open Dec. 16.
