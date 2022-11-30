Girls basketball
Blaine tipped off its season with a 63-57 home win over Cambridge-Isanti Nov. 26. Molly Garber scored 20 points, Sadie Dominick scored 11, and Sophie Tieden and Danielle Davis scored eight apiece to lead the Bengals offensively.
Anoka split a pair of close games at the St. Thomas Academy Thanksgiving Tip-Off Nov. 25-26, including a 47-46 win over Visitation in which Lydia Lakanen scored 13, Lauren Youngquist scored 10 and Madlin Freking scored eight.
Girls hockey
Blaine swept a pair of games at the Grand Rapids Lightning Tournament Nov. 25-26, shutting out Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0 and defeating Grand Rapids-Greenway 4-3. Taylor Olson, Grace Chapman and Gracyn Knowles each scored in the win over Hibbing/Chisholm, with Kendal Dean tallying a pair of assists and Hailey Hansen recording the shutout in net. Paige Nowicki, Chapman, Knowles and Dean scored in the finale, with a pair of assists by Macy Janssen and Bella Brady. Hansen recorded 36 stops for the win in net.
A power-play goal by Maya Engler late in the third period broke a tie and lifted top-ranked Andover to a 4-3 win at Minnetonka Nov. 22 in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. Mackenzie Jones scored twice in the game and Nora Sauer added a goal as the Huskies improved to 4-1. Goalie Courtney Stagman recorded 29 saves.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park opened the season 4-1, led offensively by Lauren O’Hara with nine goals, and Jaycee Chatleain with two goals and eight assists.
Boys hockey
Coon Rapids opened its season with a convincing 7-2 win over River Lakes Nov. 26. Tyler Barsness registered two goals and two assists to lead the Cardinals, with a goal each scored by Trenton Theisen, Tristan Golen, Ben Kish, Eli Boden and Dylan Bushy. Nate Klinsing and Nolan Hazelwood each added two assists. Goalie Austin Durkop had 17 saves for the win.
