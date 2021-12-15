Spring Lake Park boys basketball rattled off its third win in a row to open the season as it topped Blaine 76-54 Dec. 14. Logan Kinsey led the way for the Panthers offensively with a 23-point night, joined in double figures by Payton Thomsen with 18 and Jackson Weier with 12. Jack Pelkey netted 10 to lead the Bengals.
Andover moved to 3-0 as well when it outlasted Elk River 61-59 in overtime Dec. 14 in a matchup of undefeated teams. Sam Musungu delivered a dynamic performance, recording 26 points to spark the Husky offense, with Ben Kopetzki adding 10 points, Samuel Angell recording nine points and 13 rebounds and Conner Foy contributing nine points as well.
Totino-Grace opened its season fast, defeating Anoka 91-51 Dec. 14 in the season opener for Class AAA’s top-ranked Eagles. Demarion Watson scored 21 points, Tommy Humphries had 17 and Taison Chatman had 13 for Totino-Grace, while Keenan Rodriguez (17), Jay Nyamari (12) and A.J. Howze (10) scored in double figures for the Tornadoes.
St. Francis put up 51 points in the first half en route to a 77-60 win over Pine City Dec. 14, improving to 3-1 on the year. Jaxon Skogquist had 19 points and four assists and Derek Stone had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Saints.
Girls basketball
Blaine overcame a 13-point halftime deficit with a furious second-half rally to top Spring Lake Park 50-47 Dec. 14, remaining undefeated at 6-0 on the season. Jade Bryant scored 14 points and Molly Garber and Marina Lafreniere each had 12 to lead the Bengals. Bella Sutch scored 17 and Brianna Nusbaum had 13 for the Panthers.
Andover stayed perfect in Northwest Suburban Conference play with a 52-47 road win over Elk River Dec. 14, sparked offensively by Anna Vaaler with 14 points.
Hannah Compton pulled down her 500th career rebound in a 63-61 overtime win for Legacy Christian Academy over Concordia Academy Dec. 11.
Wrestling
Andover finished as the runner-up at its home Andover Invite Dec. 11. Fridley finished sixth and St. Francis earned eighth in the 10-team field.
Brandon Board took the title at 106 and Nate Beberg was the champion at 220, with Bryson Swenson earning second at 126 and Nolan Israelson the runner-up at 182 to lead the way for the Huskies. Also placing were Cole Borg (third, 145), Jackson Armour (third, 152), Tramaine Davis (third, 195), Elias Houle (fourth, 113), Tyler Bertram (fourth, 120), Brandon Seburg (fourth, 132), Alex Bultman (fourth, 138), Noah Borg (fifth, 120), Chase Patterson (fifth, 160), Garrett Nelson (fifth, 170), George Johnson (fifth, 182) and Will Grant (sixth, 132).
Fridley had runner-up finishes by Jacob Nguyen at 132 and Gavin Gerhard at 285, third-place finishes by Ben Davis at 138 and Guinahi Douhe at 170 and a fifth-place finish by Olivia Sackor at 106.
St. Francis was led by a pair of placers at 113, with Brayden Boots earning second and Gavin Gould earning third, with Logan Granroth taking fifth at 138.
Anoka swept through four foes to come away with the title at the Wolfpack Duals hosted by Park of Cottage Grove Dec. 11, defeating River Falls (Wisc.) 55-26, St. Thomas Academy 49-22, Park 52-24 and Cambridge-Isanti 51-14.
Blaine earned third place out of 13 teams at the Maple Grove Crimson Invite Dec. 11. Mehki Hexum was the champion at 195 to lead the Bengals. Placing third were Landen Lorch (106) and Shaher Husein (132), placing fourth were Zackary Johnson (113) and Bryce Young (126), placing fifth was Jordyn Greseth-Clendening (160) and placing sixth was Thomas Meitz (182).
Boys hockey
Fifth-ranked Andover rolled to a 9-1 victory over Holy Family Catholic Dec. 11 to move to 4-1 on the season. Four Huskies recorded four-point afternoons, including Gavyn Thoreson with three goals and an assist, Cooper Conway with two goals and two assists, Ben Doll with a goal and three assists and Cayden Casey with four assists. Hudson Zinda, Tristen May-Robinson and Logan Gravink added goals as well and goalie Austin Brauns made 15 saves.
Bryce Laager netted the game-winner in overtime to lift Blaine to a 4-3 win over Stillwater Dec. 11. Finn Loftus, Nick Mikan and Dane Anderson scored as well for the Bengals.
Girls hockey
Blaine skated to a 1-1 tie with Rogers Dec. 14 in NWSC play, with Gracyn Knowles assisting Camryn Singh on the Bengals’ goal. Hailey Hansen recorded 31 saves in net.
Top-ranked Andover remained undefeated with a 3-1 win at Anoka. Ashley Grabau, Madison Brown and Nora Sauer scored for the Huskies, with Courtney Stagman the winner in net. Abby Moore scored for the Tornadoes, with goalie Gretchen Paaverud registering 54 saves.
Gymnastics
Anoka defeated Park Center 140.025-115.575 Dec. 9, with Maren Merrick Melberg the all-around winner with a total of 35.9.
Boys swimming and diving
Spring Lake Park claimed an early-season win in its half of the Northwest Suburban Conference Relays Dec. 11, totalling 348 points to outduel runner-up Elk River’s 334.
