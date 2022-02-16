Anoka closed out the regular season with wins of 62-18 over Osseo Feb. 9 and 54-15 over Totino-Grace Feb. 11 to finish a perfect 9-0 in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Section team competition for area teams is Feb. 18-19, with individual section action following Feb. 25-26.
Boys hockey
Anoka netted a goal in each period to clip Cambridge-Isanti 3-2 Feb. 15. Austin Lang, Wyatt Maloney and Owen Phelps each scored for the Tornadoes, with Parker Haglund recording 36 saves for the win in net.
Spring Lake Park’s Blake Lueck scored his 38th goal of the season Feb. 13 to break the Panthers’ single-season record.
Andover closed the regular season with a 19-5-1 record, including a 13-2 mark in Northwest Suburban Conference play.
Area boys hockey section action opens Feb. 19 and runs through March 3.
Boys basketball
Richfield kept pace through the first half, but Columbia Heights broke a tie at the midway point to pull away for an 84-73 win Feb. 10, remaining undefeated at 17-0 on the season.
Payton Thomsen netted 26 points and Logan Kinsey scored 24 to power Spring Lake Park past Maple Grove 69-51 Feb. 14.
Andover broke a halftime tie to defeat Anoka 83-70 Feb. 14. Sam Musungu and Ben Kopetzki each scored 22 for Andover. Jay Nyamari led Anoka with 28.
Coon Rapids sped past Centennial 72-35 Feb. 14, led by a double-double from Khi-Johnn Cummings-Coleman with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Five players hit double figures offensively to lift Legacy Christian Academy to an 86-47 win over PACT Feb. 15.
Girls basketball
Blaine started fast and didn’t look back as it topped Park Center 62-42 Feb. 15, improving to 15-8. Marina Lafreniere scored 18 and Molly Garber scored 11.
Anoka earned a 54-41 win over Andover Feb. 14, led offensively by Evyn Eppinga with 16 points, Madlin Freking with 12 and Lauren Youngquist with 11. Morgan Miller led the Huskies with 11.
Legacy Christian Academy netted back-to-back wins to improve to 12-7 on the year.
Boys swimming and diving
Section competition for area boys swimming and diving teams runs from Feb. 23-26.
Olympics
Andover graduate Maddie Rooney and the Team USA women’s hockey team advanced to the gold medal round in the Winter Olympics. Team USA was scheduled to play Canada Feb. 16.
