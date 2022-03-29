Ham Lake teacher turned author Stacy Bauer is back with her latest two children’s books, the fourth and fifth in the seven-part series “Young Change Makers.”
Bauer’s recent releases — “Champions For Change” and “Heroic Kids” — continue to shine a light on kids making a difference in their communities and across the world, with an eye toward inspiring others to make a difference too. Each book in her recent series features 12 young people around the world who are bringing positive change to their communities by helping people, the environment and/or animals.
Bauer, who has taught for 17 years from kindergarten through eighth grade, became an author three years ago when she started the fiction series Cami Kangaroo & Wyatt Too. The books are based on her experiences with her own kids.
About a year ago, seeking to uplift in a time of turmoil, Bauer ventured into the world of non-fiction.
“I kind of wanted to use my author voice in a bigger way,” Bauer said. “I was thinking, ‘What can I do as an author to help and bring some hope and inspiration into the world?’”
Thinking about all of the books she had read about people making a difference, Bauer sought a unique spin, landing on the idea of profiling kids whose small acts added up to a big impact.
“I thought it’d be really neat to feature your average child who was doing something,” Bauer said. “It didn’t have to be anything big, just anything small that would make a ripple effect and encourage others to make a difference too.”
Bauer made a graphic seeking suggestions for kids anywhere making a difference.
“I was thinking, ‘OK, if I get like 10 kids, I can write a book,’” Bauer said.
A list of 10 came in. Then another. And another.
The suggestions kept coming.
News articles, notes from neighbors, ideas from near and far. A book idea turned into a book series.
“I started getting people sending me kid after kid,” Bauer said. “It was just amazing. I still have people sending me names every day.
“I had to spend a lot of time; I interviewed each of the kids, I did a lot of research on their websites and reading articles that were written about them, and then sent it to their parents to make sure it was accurate. A lot of fact-checking.”
A few of the individuals highlighted are from Minnesota. One collected books and distributed them to households with children with limited access to them. Another wrote letters to members of the military. A third baked gluten-free desserts for kids with Celiac disease. A fourth had previously undergone chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and beat it, later raising over $70,000 for research to try to help others avoid having to go through the same experience.
“Those are the four in Minnesota,” Bauer said. “There’s kids who are recycling, there’s kids picking up the beach, planting trees and more.”
The books include illustrations by Emanuela Ntamack, as well as maps and a glossary of advanced terms.
For more information on the series or to order copies of the books, visit stacycbauer.com/young-change-makers.
“It was really inspiring for me, and I’m really glad I did it,” Bauer said. “I’m hearing from people that these stories from kids are inspiring them to get out and make a difference with their kids. The message is you’re not too young to make a difference.”
