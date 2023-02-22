High finishes and individual state qualifying performances have been the norm for Anoka gymnastics the past few seasons.
It wasn’t the case of the norm at this year’s Section 7AA meet, though.
It was even better.
After six straight runner-up finishes, the Tornadoes broke through with a team section title Feb. 17, earning Anoka’s first trip to state in 42 years.
“The team was competitive and full of energy, while also being so collected throughout the meet, which is very valuable and hard to achieve in gymnastics,” Anoka head coach Amy Hedberg said. “I think those things absolutely contributed to their win. There was a lot of consistency and strength in our lineup from the first routine to the last, and that rhythm they showed through each of their performances really carried right into the next routine and made them look so prepared for the feat.”
The Tornadoes entered the meet as one of the favorites in a tightly contested field. Anoka ultimately prevailed with a team score of 143.65, topping Elk River/Zimmerman’s 142.125 and Cambridge-Isanti’s 140.4.
“Heading into the meet, we really looked at our chances of winning as being a dead heat with Elk River and Cambridge-Isanti,” Hedberg said. “Each of our teams really was comparable scorewise all year, while each having different strengths as our individual groups. We talked a lot about focusing on things we could control this week, along with only choosing to see our competitive advantages, big and small, and our competitive advantage of being well-rehearsed showed through when we hit 20 for 20 routines during the meet.”
It was a night of consistency and excellence, with Anoka’s depth and strength on full display.
“The night could not have gone better for us,” Alyssa Brendel said. “Everything came together all at once and it was amazing to watch. Leading up to sections we were looking really good at practice and the energy and confidence in the gym was off the charts. At the meet we hit 20/20 of our routines and had so much fun doing it! We also hit a season-high, which is incredibly hard to do at sections.”
“Sections night went so incredibly well for everyone on the team,” Cecily Fager said. “It is always a goal to hit 20 out of 20 routines, and it is so great that we got to have fun doing this.”
“I think the night went incredibly well for us,” Sydney West said. “Everyone on the team really brought the energy, making the meet just so perfect. We had quite a few new personal-high scores; I did as well. Overall, it was just a dream meet.”
West was the all-around runner-up with a score of 36.275, which included a beam title and a runner-up finish on bars. Annie Hjelle was sixth and Sarah Gatlin was seventh in the all-around, with both finishing in the top 10 in all four events. Fager was in the top 10 on beam and vault, and Brendel added a top-10 finish on floor.
“The night honestly could not have gone better,” Gatlin said. “It was one of the strongest meets we’ve ever had as a team. We had many season-best scores, which is hard to do at sections, and I personally had two season-best scores as well.”
Following a night full of standout efforts and season-bests, Anoka awaited the final standings to be announced. This time, it was someone else called out as the runner-up, making the Tornadoes’ section title and state dream a reality.
“An incredible experience for our team! I watched as all of the hard work we had put in throughout the season paid off in the best possible way,” Hjelle said. “The moment I realized that we earned first place, I looked around at the young women surrounding me and felt an overwhelming sense of pride and love. We immediately began crying as we realized the impact we had just made on the history of our team and our school.”
“It was surreal,” Gatlin said. “I’ve been on the team for four years now where we’ve heard our name called for second place, so hearing our name not be called for second was crazy. We all had that moment of realization and I immediately started crying. I have never felt like that before. Just pure joy knowing our hard work paid off.”
“A lot of emotions went through me as I heard we qualified for state,” Brendel said. “At first it was pure shock. After hearing Anoka be announced as second place at sections for so many years, I could not believe we were actually going to state. Then I just started crying tears of joy. All of our hard work and determination paid off. I would say the overall emotion I felt was that I was just so proud of how far our team has come, and how hard we worked to get where we are now.”
“It felt like a dream,” Fager said. “It had been the norm to be announced as the second-place team at sections, so it was almost unbelievable. I just heard tears all around our team’s circle. It was so incredible. I am still just in shock. This was truly a team effort, and every single girl on the team helped make this possible.”
“There were so many emotions going through my head when I had found out we were going to state,” West said. “I saw everyone’s eyes just fill with tears when we found out, including mine. All of the hard work we’ve all put into this sport really showed at this meet. It honestly still blows my mind to think that I’m a part of the team that went to state for the first time in 42 years. This was my first time competing at sections, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. I will not be forgetting this day.”
While it was a breakthrough by this year’s lineup, it felt like a victory for the alumni who built up to the moment as well.
“Being the captain of this team has been an immensely fulfilling experience, and our victory is a testament to our perseverance and diligence,” Hjelle said. “Our win is not just ours, but it belongs to every girl who has proudly identified themselves as an Anoka gymnast, spanning across generations. It fills us with pride knowing we are continuing the legacy these women have left behind.”
“It feels like this team made history,” Brendel said. “For the past six years we have placed second at sections, so hearing Anoka be announced as first place was surreal! It also shows how much hard work pays off. We practice so hard at the gym, and it shows. It also means a lot to me because I had never done club gymnastics before, and it’s insane to think I’ll be competing at state on my favorite event! I am just so proud of this team for going out there and giving it our all at sections. I am so excited to see how we do at team state.”
“I am just so honored to have been able to be a captain for this team this year and I really feel like this is the cherry on top of my gymnastics career,” Gatlin said. “It feels like we made history and it is the best way to end my senior season.”
The state meet is Feb. 24-25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
“It feels like an honor to give every girl in the lineup the chance to experience the state meet,” Hedberg said. “Qualifying individuals the past several seasons has been a joy and very well-deserved for those athletes, but there is always someone who does not get to be out there one more time who worked as hard as their qualifying teammates, so that is definitely the feeling that is standing out the most for me today. We try to be so intentional on our team about just about everything, and it feels like a great payoff to have a section win that depended on that type of rehearsing from every girl in the lineup.”
Larson wins all-around
Powered by a bars title and beam runner-up finish, Blaine/Andover gymnastics senior Sophia Larson captured the Section 7AA all-around championship.
Larson won the bars competition with a score of 9.325, and secured second on vault with a 9.6. She also tied for eighth on floor with a score of 9.1, helping lead to a winning all-around total of 36.425.
“Sophia did a great job on all events, especially vault and floor,” Blaine/Andover head coach Ashley Howard said. “She hit her vault to tie her career high. Her bar routine was the best I have seen her do, resulting in a career high and a school record.”
The state meet is Feb. 24-25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
“I knew she had a shot at making it back to state, especially on individual events,” Howard said. “Beam started out a little rocky with a fall, and floor with a wonky leap pass, but she didn’t give up any other deductions on either event. She rallied on vault and bars to become the Section 7AA all-around and bars champion. Seeing her put everything together to do what she needed to do to get back to state is very prideful moment as a coach. She is incredibly hardworking and humble and is so deserving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.