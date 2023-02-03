Gov. Tim Walz codified abortion law in Minnesota with the signing of the PRO Act on Jan. 31. This follows 15 hours of debate from the Minnesota senate, which passed the then-bill in a 34-33 party-line vote as the clock approached 3 a.m. on Jan. 29.
“Today, I signed the PRO Act into law,” Walz said on Twitter. “Your reproductive freedom will stay protected in Minnesota.”
The law does not add any new laws to Minnesota abortion policies, rather it grants “every individual (the) fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about the individual’s own reproductive health, including the fundamental right to use or refuse reproductive health care.”
The just-over-one-page law includes a definition for reproductive health care, a statement on reproductive freedom (which includes the right to carry a pregnancy to term or to have an abortion) and prevents local governments from enacting any law that would be more restrictive than the PRO Act.
“What Minnesotans are afraid of is to see, potentially, that what happened at the federal level with our U.S. Supreme Court could eventually, in some future time, happen here in Minnesota,” Sen. Jennifer McEwen (DLF-Duluth) told the Associated Press. “The decisions of our courts, the upholding of our fundamental human rights, are only as strong as the judges who uphold them.”
Medical care such as “contraception, sterilization, preconception care, maternity care, abortion care, family planning and fertility services and counseling regarding reproductive health care” also fall under the definition of reproductive health care.
Amidst the passing of the bill in the Senate, several local politicians issued statements against what they described as, “the most extreme abortion law in the country.” One criticism from opponents is an apparent lack of restrictions, with Sen. Eric Lucero (R-St. Michael) claiming the bill “contains zero restrictions; zero safety protections for women, children, or babies.”
Sen. Michael Kreun (R-Blaine) criticized the lack of Republican-supported amendments to the bill.
“With the passage of this abortion legislation, Minnesota will now have the most extreme abortion law in the country with no restrictions or regulations up until the moment of birth,” Kreun said. “Senate Republicans put forward several commonsense safeguards to protect women and children that the vast majority of Minnesotans expect, but the Senate Democrats struck down every amendment offered. I’m saddened by the outcome. Our state deserves better.”
The Republican-backed amendments failing to make it included requiring parental consent for abortions or sterilizations of minors, prohibiting taxpayer funding of abortions, prohibiting elective abortions due to Down syndrome, and restrictions on third trimester abortions and bans on partial birth abortions.
Tim Stanley, executive director of Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund spoke with ABC Newspapers about how such restrictions would take away the current system Minnesota has in place regarding doctor-patient decision making.
“In its essence, the PRO Act trusts doctors and patients to make the right decisions about pregnancy and puts into statute the current practice where doctors and patients make decisions without interference from politicians,” Stanley said. “It doesn’t change anything that was happening from yesterday to today, but it makes sure the doctor-patient relationship remains sacrosanct in the state of Minnesota.”
When it comes to third trimester and partial birth abortions, Stanley said that they are incredibly rare. Only five of the eight abortion clinics in Minnesota offer surgical abortions, and none offer an abortion past 23 weeks–the end of the second trimester.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s most recent annual abortion report for 2021 states that only one abortion between weeks 25-30 was carried out in the state. None were performed later along in a pregnancy.
Stanley said that as the law does not change any rule regarding abortion, but simply codifies them into law, Planned Parenthood will not see any major operational changes. Planned Parenthood remains one of the most-present abortion and reproductive healthcare clinics in the Twin Cities, with eight clinics in the metro area.
“The most important thing for readers to know is that we at Planned Parenthood firmly believe that every single person should be able to control their own reproductive healthcare and their lives,” Stanley said. “The PRO Act does exactly that, by codifying reproductive rights into law and gives Minnesotans assurance that their rights will be protected and defended in Minnesota. It’s a collective sigh of relief that Minnesota will be a North Star for reproductive rights.”
The bill passed in the House on Jan. 19 (69-65), with Gov. Walz signaling early on he would sign the bill as it began to make its way through the Minnesota legislature.
“Here in Minnesota, we trust people to make their own decisions about their bodies,” Walz said on Jan. 28. “I’m ready to sign the PRO Act and codify reproductive rights into law.”
The law went into effect on Feb. 1.
