The score was in, then the wait was on.
A late season surge put Blaine boys golf sophomore Benjamin Solum in the mix for state contention. A standout Section 5AAA performance, followed by anxiously waiting out the rest of the competition, moved him on by a stroke, one of four area boys golfers advancing in Class AAA.
Solum tied for seventh at the section tournament, posting a two-day score of 151 to stay out of a playoff by a stroke and reach the state meet, scheduled to be played June 15-16.
“I started playing better golf two weeks before sections which gave me confidence,” Solum said. “I felt I struck the ball well both days of sections, but day one I just couldn’t sink any putts. Day two, I was very focused to shoot a good number and I made things interesting bogeying the last two holes.
“My coach had me stay on the range to stay loose for a potential playoff for the final spot. When I found out I qualified, I was excited. It has been a goal of mine since I started playing golf and I’m looking forward to competing against the best players in the state.”
“It’s always exciting at the end of the section tournaments to see who’s going to get in,” Blaine head coach Kevin Overgaard said. “You don’t want to root against anybody, but when you post the number in the clubhouse you always know those last four holes are going to be difficult for the players who are still on the course.”
“Ben has been improving all season. He’s worked hard on course management. Right now he’s playing great. At sections he was able to overcome some adversity and really windy conditions - the last four holes at Bunker are difficult. He played smart and put himself in a great position to advance to the state tournament.”
Solum was to be joined at the Class AAA boys state meet by Spring Lake Park’s Mason Roloff and Jack Wellen and Andover’s Jack Reinardy.
Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon qualified for the Class AAA girls state meet, with Legacy Christian Academy qualifying as a team in boys Class A. Results will be posted in next week’s issue.
