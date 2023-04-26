Before the stretch of eight consecutive seasons ranked in the top 10 nationally, before the first of 15 All-Americans in a decade would step on the field, and long before the time when a 24-game (and counting) winning streak would have been among the wildest of possibilities, the goal was clear, albeit incredibly challenging: build a program.
From frantic beginnings, with mere months to put together his first team, to a national ranking mainstay, Anoka-Ramsey Community College softball coach Dave Alto has done that and much more, enjoying a 13th and final spring at the helm of the Golden Rams before retiring at season’s end. Alto also spent two decades combined at Buffalo and Spring Lake Park High Schools, as well as more than a decade as the ARCC athletic director.
“We got some players that were on board and committed,” Alto said. “After about five years, we found our formula. We’ve had good program after good program ever since. I’ve been really fortunate. I recruited some great players, but I also had some great players come knocking on my door. You put in the work, people start to notice and pay attention, and good things happen.
“I’ve been blessed with volunteer assistants over the years who either played for me or just want to see the game grow. As any coach would tell you, you can’t do it on your own — you have to have the players, you have to have the assistant coaches to make it all happen.”
Alto was placed on the path to coaching early on in life. Very early.
“Coaching has always been in my blood,” Alto said. “I grew up around sports; my dad was quite athletic. He was into sports big-time, and a teacher and coach himself, so I had that role model at home. I think I coached my first team when I was 13, a Little League baseball team. I’ve always believed everyone was put on this Earth for a purpose, and I always figured mine was to teach and coach. If you know me at all, I have no mechanical ability, so I don’t know what I’d do if I wasn’t teaching and coaching.”
After college, Alto began teaching at Buffalo High School in 1990, and took on the job as softball coach as well. A newcomer to the sport, he began studying it as much as he could. Soon after, he was hooked.
“I knew nothing about the game of fastpitch when I got hired for the Buffalo job in 1990. I played baseball when I was younger, I loved baseball, the greatest game ever invented — besides softball,” Alto laughed. “So I went to clinics, I read books, I watched videos, I picked people’s minds. I just loved everything about the game. It’s a fast-paced game. I’ve always loved the strategy. I’ve just always been a person who has loved to coach and loved to teach. It’s always appealed to me. I had to learn it and I’m still learning it, that’s what’s so great about it.”
Alto spent a successful decade at Buffalo. In addition to winning over 150 games with the softball team, he spent five years as the head speech coach, two as the head boys basketball coach, and assisted for girls tennis, boys and girls basketball, and football.
Still, he was looking for a new challenge.
“When I was at Buffalo, I got my principal licensure,” Alto said. “I started looking for principal jobs and activities director jobs, and the Spring Lake Park activities director job was posted. I knew it was in a great area, and I knew they had great athletics from competing against them at Buffalo in the North Suburban Conference at that time. I had some friends who coached at Spring Lake Park and I knew what a great place it was to live and teach. I was very fortunate, I interviewed and got the job, because it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.
“I knew I wanted to advance myself, challenge myself. I loved the idea of coaching a team, but when you’re an AD, you’re not coaching one team, you’re coaching potentially 27-30 teams. You’re coaching those coaches and they’re all your teams, so I just loved that aspect of high school activities.”
Alto spent the next nine years at Spring Lake Park, serving a stint as President of the Minnesota Athletic Directors Association, while also on the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors.
Then, in 2009, it was time for one final challenge.
Anoka-Ramsey was looking to bring back its softball program for the first time since 1993, in turn bringing a sport to its Cambridge campus.
“I really wanted to coach at the collegiate level and thought, what a great opportunity to do that and essentially be able to build my own program,” Alto said. “It worked out great. I got hired for the softball job, then maybe a month and a half later they were looking for an athletic director and I got that position as well. Then there were some teaching credits available, so I ended up teaching some classes. It just kind of evolved.”
There was just one small wrinkle in the offer: taking the job left no time to recruit an initial roster.
It was a tall order, with short time to piece together a team for year one.
“That first year was something else,” Alto said. “I didn’t start until June, and school started in mid-August. It was absolutely crazy. So there was no off-campus recruiting that was going to happen. The only player I actually recruited played summer ball for me when I coached at Spring Lake Park. Other than that, I had to just recruit from whatever students were on campus. We sent out email after email to the student body. I ended up having a couple of ladies in their 30s who played who had never had the opportunity, and wanted to give it a shot.
“The first year we only won three, four games. We were in over our heads. But we won a few games, and about half of those girls came back a second year; got blessed to get a few transfers. That next year we won 28 games. They still had a state tournament at that time and we got second in the state, we got nationally ranked.”
There were twists and turns to follow in the seasons shortly after. But starting in 2015, ARCC has found its way into the top 10 of the NJCAA Division III rankings every year since. Along the way, the Rams have qualified for the Region XIIIA Tournament nine of 12 years, have advanced to the region championship game four times, and have produced 15 All-American players. During Alto’s tenure as ARCC AD, the Rams had 21 region/district champions, 37 All-Americans, and a women’s basketball national championship.
Alto’s sendoff softball season has been filled with spectacular play this spring, as the eighth-ranked Rams swept a doubleheader over sixth-ranked St. Cloud Technical and Community College April 25 to extend their current winning streak to 24 games. Two players on the team have committed to play at the Division II level next year, with more looking at moving on to play at four-year schools as well.
Entering the final two weeks of his career, it’s been a fitting farewell: a season packed with wins, for a coach who finds the biggest victories beyond the scoreboard.
“I’ve enjoyed being around this group of young women,” Alto said. “They are absolutely fantastic people. That’s what’s so amazing to me. The game to me has never been about the wins and losses. You’re going to win games and you’re going to lose games. But to me, it’s always been about developing these young people into being the best versions of themselves they can be. It’s cool to be able to help them do that.
“In my last years of coaching, I’ve gotten a little more emotional, pay attention to things more, say what’s on my mind more freely, and I think that’s helped. I’ve shared my emotions with my players, and it’s been fun. And we’ve had some incredible talent on this team. They’re just a joy to watch play. They really love their teammates and love to play for one another. It’s been a joy to sit back and watch.”
