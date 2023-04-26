SP Dave Alto 5 (ARCC).jpg

In head coach Dave Alto’s 13th and final season leading the Anoka-Ramsey softball team, the Golden Rams have currently won 24 games in a row through April 25 and are ranked No. 8 in the nation. Prior to his time at ARCC, Alto spent nine years as the activities director at Spring Lake Park High School. 

 Photo courtesy of Anoka-Ramsey Athletics

Before the stretch of eight consecutive seasons ranked in the top 10 nationally, before the first of 15 All-Americans in a decade would step on the field, and long before the time when a 24-game (and counting) winning streak would have been among the wildest of possibilities, the goal was clear, albeit incredibly challenging: build a program.

From frantic beginnings, with mere months to put together his first team, to a national ranking mainstay, Anoka-Ramsey Community College softball coach Dave Alto has done that and much more, enjoying a 13th and final spring at the helm of the Golden Rams before retiring at season’s end. Alto also spent two decades combined at Buffalo and Spring Lake Park High Schools, as well as more than a decade as the ARCC athletic director.

