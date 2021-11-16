Blaine, Andover and Anoka captured the top three spots during the Section 7AA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at Northdale Pool in Coon Rapids Nov. 11-13.
Blaine won six of 12 events and had 10 state qualifying swims en route to the team title. Event champions for the Bengals included the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Megan Thomson, Kalli Stark, Maria Clarke and Sophia Leo (1:40.40), the 400 freestyle relay team of Addison Stadden, Maddie Schrank, Hanna Ryan and Allison Schrank (3:32.92), Allison Schrank in the 50 free (23.78), Maddie Schrank in the 200 free (1:53.81) and the 100 butterfly (57.12) and Ryan in the 100 free (53.98). Runners-up included Stadden in the 100 free (54.08) and the 200 IM (2:10.59), the 200 medley relay team of Allison Schrank, Hanna Ryan, Maddie Schrank and Addison Stadden (1:47.51) and Allison Schrank in the 100 backstroke (55.99).
Andover won five events and had eight state qualifying swims in a runner-up team finish. Grace Rabb won the 200 IM (2:02.49) and the 100 backstroke (54.41) and led off the winning 200 medley relay team followed by Cate Pawlawski, Grace Summerbell and Talia Dalton that finished in 1:45.11. Dalton added a win in the 500 free (5:15.16) and Pawlaski won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.79). Advancing as runners-up were Dalton in the 200 freestyle (1:58.08), Pawlaski in the 50 free (24.00) and the 400 free relay team of Dalton, LeeAnna Seward, Pawlaski and Rabb (3:36.37).
Anoka had a trio of state-qualifying performances in a third-place team finish. Advancing as runners-up were the 200 free relay team of Ally Diehl, Emma Diehl, Hannah Halbach and Erin Neises (1:42.48) and Neises in the 500 free (5:24.76), and moving on in third place in diving was Kirsten Bailey with a score of 343.75.
Coon Rapids' Ella Hacker advanced to state as the runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 57.55.
Section 5AA
Spring Lake Park earned fourth as a team in Section 5AA Nov. 11-13. The Panthers' 200 medley relay team of Carly Lindquist, Kirsten King, Cora Roseborough and Meghan Erdahl earned third in 1:56.98 and King earned fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.46.
Section 2A
Fridley placed ninth and Columbia Heights placed 10th in Section 2A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.