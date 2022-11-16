Support. Hard work. Toughness. Culture.

Add it all up, mix in some elite swimmers and a state diver, and the Anoka girls swimming and diving team had the recipe for a historic season, the latest milestone coming in the form of the Section 7AA title Nov. 10-12. It was the Tornadoes’ first title in eight years, and just the second since back-to-back titles in 1986-87.

