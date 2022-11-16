Support. Hard work. Toughness. Culture.
Add it all up, mix in some elite swimmers and a state diver, and the Anoka girls swimming and diving team had the recipe for a historic season, the latest milestone coming in the form of the Section 7AA title Nov. 10-12. It was the Tornadoes’ first title in eight years, and just the second since back-to-back titles in 1986-87.
“It has been incredible,” Anoka head coach Nicole Hedman said. “This is a team that has not experienced a lot of success in the past few seasons. Last year they were ninth in the conference, but came in this year ready to work. Every single day in practice, these girls gave their all, supported each other, and ultimately got to see the fruits of those labors. We as coaches cannot stress enough how proud we are of this team as a whole. It took the efforts of every single swimmer to make this win a reality.
“You go into sections expecting there to be some nice time drops, but we were all blown away by just how much time these girls dropped. We knew what our team was capable of and we knew that if we went in there and did what we were capable of we would have a real shot. We were ecstatic to see girls drop as much time as they did in prelims. It is unusual to bring back almost every single athlete to finals. Ultimately, that was what set us up to win it.”
The Tornadoes had seven state-qualifying performances, led by a section title from Erin Neises in the 500-yard freestyle. Advancing as section runners-up were Ally Diehl in the 200 IM and in the 100 butterfly, Kirsten Bailey in diving, Nora Sloth in the 100 free, the 200 free relay team (Diehl, Sloth, Grace Morphew and Neises) and the 400 free relay team (Diehl, Neises, Sydney DeRung and Sloth).
The team race came down to the final event, with the Tornadoes topping five-time defending champion Blaine by just seven points. Once the race was complete, the celebration began.
“It was an unforgettable moment that I will cherish forever,” sophomore Sydney DeRung said. “I was so proud of all my teammates and coaches in that instant. It felt surreal knowing we had several state qualifiers and had just won the team championship at sections.”
“Everyone on the team has come so far throughout the season, not only in the water, but our team bond has become so much stronger,” junior Grace Morphew said. “The team supported each other through every step of the way. Through the time drops and the gains, we’ve always been there for each other. The season’s hard work and tough practices paid off; it was amazing to see all my teammates’ ecstatic reactions to the news. I am so beyond proud of all of my teammates who made it to state — their hard work and dedication to our sport is astounding.”
“Rewarding,” senior captain Erin Neises said. “We have been very supportive of each other, and all share a close bond. We knew there was a chance of winning if we all did well. Our main focus of that meet was to support each other, have fun and do our best. So when we found out that the team won, it was a huge accomplishment.”
“This season has been an amazing experience for me to grow as a swimmer and a person,” sophomore Ally Diehl said. “The team has been so supportive and encouraging of each other throughout the season. I could not ask for a stronger group of teammates to support me this year. It meant so much to me to find out that we were able to pull together as a team to achieve our goals. It is so fun to see teammates running back after their events with smiles, even after the hardest races. I have watched a couple of girls this year work so hard in practice every day to achieve their goals and then they came to sections, gave it their all, and made it to state. The team made these things possible. We would not have been able to achieve any of our goals this year without each other. Being a part of this team has made my dream of making it to state a reality.”
“I think it was very rewarding because I know how hard each and every swimmer and diver worked throughout the season,” sophomore Mackenzie Solberg said. “It was amazing to see the progress we’ve made, and to end with winning sections is a true honor. I know that our team was very competitive at sections and it was fun to have a close meet. Having a close meet like sections makes everyone do their best because they know that their race is necessary for us to win, and it pushes everyone on both teams to do their best. Also at a close meet, there is always people to race and it’s always really close.”
On top of the state qualifiers, the Tornadoes had 34 scoring swims and dives in the 12 events, exemplifying the team’s mix of strength and depth throughout the lineup.
“I think our biggest strength is our attitude,” DeRung said. “The team goes into every meet positive and ready to have fun. We continuously cheer each other on and lift each other up. We strive to have good sportsmanship and a good mindset in everything we do.”
“I think that that our biggest strength is that we have a team comprised of hard working girls and great coaches,” Neises said.
“The biggest strength of the team is definitely our connection,” senior captain Hannah Laskowski said. “How we support each other, through every high and low. Whenever a swimmer accomplished a goal or dropped time, there was always a group of teammates waiting to hug them.”
“Encouragement, cheering and attitude,” Diehl said. “I have seen so many girls from our team this year who had rough races and were not able to reach their personal goals, but they still came back over to the team and started cheering for others swimming in that same event. Swimming is for sure a mind game and can cause so much stress and nerves. So when a teammate runs up to me and encourages me or makes me laugh it can remove so much pressure.”
“This year in particular, I think that the positivity throughout the team is incredibly strong,” Solberg said. “Everyone cheers for everyone on the team and even those on other teams. I know that every swimmer and diver wants others to do their best no matter if they are on our team or our competitors. I’ve also noticed that everyone is giving high fives or saying ‘Good job!’ when someone who just swam walks by. Even if I didn’t have a great race I know that people’s high fives and ‘Good job!’ certainly brought my spirits up. These simple gestures just showed that people noticed your race and they are truly proud of you.”
The title was a continuation of a season already filled with milestones, including a true team section title and state appearance in October.
“This season has been filled with excitement for me and the team,” DeRung said. “Our team worked incredibly hard to win both true team, sections, and get the opportunity to compete at state. We went into both meets knowing every swim mattered. It’s still astounding that we reached these goals.”
“Our biggest strengths would definitely be the three C’s: culture, coaches and captains,” Morphew said. “Our culture and atmosphere as a team has been so supportive and welcoming this year; every teammate supports one another, has fun, and genuinely cares and enjoys our team. Our coaches have been so important to our success this year. Nicole Hedman continually said throughout the season ‘trust the process,’ — if you trust the process and put in the work, it’ll turn out the way it’s supposed to, and it did. All three of our coaches have supported us all throughout the season pushing us to do our very best, cheering us on when we do, and giving feedback when we don’t. Our three swimming coaches, Nicole Hedman, Mackenzie Menden and Caleb Birklid, are truly some of the best I have ever had, I couldn’t ask for better coaches. This year our captains, Erin Neises, Hannah Halbach and Hannah Laskowski, have shown great leadership and perseverance. All three have done an amazing job helping to lead our team to winning the section.”
The state meet is Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota’s Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
Section champion swimmers for Blaine were the 200-yard medley relay team (Sophia Leo, Madeline Schrank, Nevaeh Miller and Kalli Stark), Schrank in the 200 freestyle and in the 100 butterfly, Stark in the 50 free and in the 100 free, the 200 free relay team (Leo, Kate Pennoyer, Lana Ryan and Stark), Leo in the 100 backstroke and the 400 free relay team (Miller, Gabby Busch, Ryan and Schrank). Advancing to state as runners-up were Miller in the 200 free and in the 500 free, Leo in the 50 free and Busch in the 100 backstroke. Sophia Larson qualified for state in diving with a fourth-place finish.
State qualifiers for Andover were Cate Pawlaski as section champion in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, and the runner-up 200 medley relay team of Keira Elliott, Pawlaski, LeeAnna Seward and Eva King.
