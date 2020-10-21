It was already a historic season.
The Andover girls swimming and diving team just wanted to add another piece of history.
Finishing out the regular season undefeated, the Huskies earned their first conference title in program history, finishing as co-Northwest Suburban Conference champs along with Blaine.
“The 2020 team has handled this season so well,” Andover head coach Marcia Ford said. “They were able to adjust to any conditions, modifications, restrictions that were placed on them. We were all just so grateful to have a season, we were willing to do anything to keep it going. With all the uncertainty surrounding the season and end of season, the team decided early on that a conference championship was something we should shoot for and make that our goal.
“This team in particular swam with a lot of passion this year. They swam and dove like every day might be the last one they were going to have. I was continually impressed with their drive to do their best each and every day. They were determined to make the season memorable.”
A strong state competitor in recent seasons due to a collection of all-state swimmers, the Huskies meshed top talent with consistent depth this fall to run through its conference slate unblemished.
“In comparison to past years, this season was certainly different, but I truly feel the team has never been this connected,” senior captain Elsie Groebner said. “We wore masks all the time, limited practice capacity to 25, and had limited meets and bonding opportunities. However, this team handled it amazingly and we were a stronger team than ever. We got creative with bonding, COVID-restriction solutions and cheered louder for each other at virtual meets than ever. Overall, this season looked different, but this team was truly closer than ever before. Andover swim and dive did a fantastic job of handling the uncertainty and the virtual meet aspect. Our girls were so thankful we were able to have a season, and we took advantage of every race and opportunity like never before. Virtual meet environments were energetic, uplifting and supportive. This team truly has such an amazing atmosphere.
“This year’s team was strong for many reasons. Not only talent, but hard work, support and goal-setting. This team has high goals on an individual and team level. We were direct from the beginning that every single meet and day are a gift, and we all responded really well with that mentality. The love, cheering and support in the environment at Andover meets and practices are responsible for the success of the team.”
“This year was definitely different than past years, but nevertheless it was my favorite year of swimming because it was amazing to see how well this team did during a global pandemic,” senior captain Kilah Kennedy said. “I would never in my wildest dreams think that my senior swim season would look like this. Because this isn’t the ideal season to be your last, I wanted to be sad and angry about all of the adaptations we had to make, but instead I was incredibly grateful to even have a season. Our team also chose to be excited about the season, maintaining a positive attitude throughout. I think that is why were so successful.”
Different routines had to be learned by all fall sports teams, likely none more so than in swimming and diving. Virtual meets were held in which opposing teams swam in their own pools and then compared marks against one another, while who could practice together and when had to be altered as well.
“I think our team did well with making sure to follow these precautions and adapting to any changes that we had to make to our season,” Kennedy said. “Many girls came to like virtual meets because they got to be competitive with their teammates, they pushed each other to improve and race against one another. One of the biggest changes in the season was having to be split into JV and varsity groups for practices. Honestly, I thought the split would’ve had more of an impact than it ended up having. I think that separate practice allowed new girls to have more focused practice on technique and learning the elements to swimming, while the varsity girls got to practice with the rigor needed for training.”
Through all of the unique challenges, a tight-knit bond was formed, leaving the Huskies with a mentality stronger than simply a team.
“They are more like a family than a team,” Ford said. “They cheer for everyone. They are so caring and compassionate for everyone. Before one of our meets, someone said, ‘We are a family. They are just a team.’ It was so fun to see them cheer for everyone, so supportive of everyone. One of our best assets is our parents – even though we could not have spectators this year, we felt parent support more than ever. We had our ‘fans in the stands’ – every parent made a poster to cheer their daughter on – that we put in the bleachers every meet. It made it feel like they were there. The parents did whatever they could to make this season as normal as possible. Our parents work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure we had what we needed, letting the staff and athletes focus on doing our best in the pool.”
“We all came together as a team in meets,” Kennedy said. “I saw the JV girls cheering for the varsity girls and vice versa.Despite not being able to practice together, we have still been able to create bonds and support each other as teammates. The support we have for each other is another thing that has contributed to our success and strength as a team. At meets we brought the energy, cheering each other on through our masks. Every week we were the team that wanted it more, we set the tone and made meets the ideal environment for success by being positive and energetic. I think the pandemic has made us realize how much we need to be part of a sport and part of a team, and because of this realization we tried to bring our best selves each day.”
All leading to a piece of history with a conference championship first.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team for achieving that title,” Kennedy said. “I think that it is an amazing way to send off myself and this group of amazing seniors in their final year. Our seniors this year are incredible role models to the team and myself; I have looked up to them every day throughout the years. I have a feeling that the seniors all share a similar feeling of pride, pure joy for our successes and a slight sadness that such a great thing is coming to end, but despite that there couldn’t be a better season to end on. It has been amazing to watch both new and returning girls improve throughout the season and I’m incredibly proud to call myself a captain of the 2020 Andover girls swim and dive team!”
“The feeling of being on a team with a first-time conference champ is amazing,” Groebner said. “I am so proud of everything this team and coaching staff accomplished. The memories and lessons taken from each meet contribute to the successful outcome.”
“The Andover swim and dive team has always been a very special group of girls,” senior captain Gracie Gorka said. “The girls on the team have always had a connection towards one another. We constantly cheer and encourage one another both in and out of the pool and always stay positive. It’s clear that we are not only a team but we are family as well. I knew from the first moment I met the team this year that we were going to accomplish so much. At the beginning I was uncertain about the competitive season at first, but as the season went on I saw all of the perseverance and determination that each girl had and I knew that we had a big shot at being conference champions this year. ... Although the season was different this year, we still had the same Husky spirit we always have had. Through the masks we were still able to build relationships with one another and continue to grow in our swimming career in split practices. I couldn’t be more proud of these girls and all they have accomplished, this truly was an unforgettable season.”
Several all-state swimmers from Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Blaine will be among those squaring off in the Section 7AA Championships Oct. 23-24. With no state meet scheduled to follow, the season-end meet is likely to take on an even more competitive feel.
“We aren’t done yet! Andover is headed into sections very excited to do well, despite the absence of the state meet afterwards,” Groebner said. “Andover is excited to take the co-conference champ confidence into our section meet to perform perfectly!”
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Ford said. “They approached this season with passion and vigor and gratitude. They give their all every day. I’m so grateful to know these awesome young women and excited to see what comes next. I know it will be awesome!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.