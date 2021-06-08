An electric second-half rally netted Andover girls lacrosse a spot in the Section 7A championship game.
The Huskies trailed 9-6 at the half before erupting for 10 goals in the second half to take down Centennial 16-14 in the semifinals June 7.
Andover produced a balanced offensive attack, as five players had multiple goals. Amanda Nelson led the way with four goals, Claire Lickfelt scored three and Claire Nelson, Emma Schrepfer and Caitlyn Klein each scored two. Sara Kaiser added a team-high four assists and Bria Vannatta recorded 14 saves.
Andover opened the playoffs with a 17-5 win over Anoka June 3, led by Nelson with four goals and Katie Evans, Klein and Kaiser with three apiece.
The Huskies are scheduled to take on top-seeded Champlin Park in the championship game June 9 in Osseo for a trip to state. The state tournament is June 16-18 in Stillwater.
Section 5A, 7A
Forest Lake broke a halftime tie with nine second-half goals to defeat Blaine 15-8 in the Section 7A quarterfinals June 3.
Spring Lake Park fell 10-2 against Robbinsdale Armstrong in the Section 5A quarterfinals June 3.
Anoka won its 7A opener 17-4 over Proctor/Hermantown June 1.
Grand Rapids clipped Coon Rapids 7-6 in overtime in the first round of 7A play June 1.
