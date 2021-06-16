Even in the midst of its greatest season ever, the Andover girls lacrosse team was still searching for that perfect game.
There had been solid performances and stretches of excellence. There had been games in which they overcame adversity, none more so than in the preceding section semifinal.
Then, in the championship, with a first-ever trip to state on the line, everything clicked.
Pure, flat-out dominance. Running time. State.
Andover was too much for top-seeded Champlin Park from start to finish in the Section 7A finals June 9, rolling to a 14-4 title victory. Caitlyn Klein scored three goals in the win, with two apiece added by Sara Kaiser, Claire Lickfelt, Claire Nelson, Katie Evans and Amanda Nelson. Goalie Bria Vannatta had six saves to solidify a stellar defensive effort.
“I think we played well overall in the section tournament, with the exception of a 15-minute stretch in the middle of the Centennial game,” Andover head coach Brad Geiss said. “Even then, watching us give up nine goals in a row and lose a 6-1 lead, it was amazing to see our players keep their composure, fight back and ultimately close the game on a 10-4 run to complete the comeback. In the section final versus CP, it was an entirely different situation. We have been talking all year about working toward playing an ‘A’ game. We’ve played some good games this year, but we’ve felt that even those were ‘B-minus‘ or ‘B’ games versus how we thought we could play. There has always been something that wasn’t clicking quite like it could have, even though we had a very successful year.
“In the last 35 minutes of the CP game, we found the gear we knew we had, and played that ‘A’ game. The combination of smart, aggressive defense, great passing, relentlessly putting good shots on goal, dominating the draws and controlling the pace of play all came together to allow us to really take control of the game against a very talented and well-coached Champlin team. It was great timing to put everything together to earn that state tournament berth!”
In the championship, the Huskies picked up where they left off in the second half of the semifinals two days earlier against Centennial, this time playing nearly flawless for a full game when the pressure was at its heighest.
“The Centennial game was a nail-biter, which was very exciting to win because that was the first time in Andover girls lacrosse history that we have won against them,” senior captain Jocelyn Thinnes said. “Then, the Champlin Park game was like being on air. The thrill of getting running time was something that was truly one of the best ways to win sections.”
“I was never nervous going into the last two section games because our team had our groove and we knew what our gameplans had to be,” senior captain Emma Schrepfer said. “Coming back in Centennial after nine unanswered goals felt like clockwork, things that we practice for — situations like this really came into play and we never let each other get down. It was just “All right, comeback time.’ The game against Champlin was our A-plus game of the year. Everything was so smooth and our team just went out and did our job.”
“The last two section games were nerve-wracking, but also super fun,” senior captain Isabelle Isabelle Geiss said. “It felt really nice to see the improvements we made in both our abilities and mindset as we went into the game.”
The dominant section final effort put the game into running time for the closing minutes, allowing the Huskies’ veteran players to enjoy the final moments together along the sideline, moments that were years in the making.
“Coach Daniel Butcher and I have been lucky enough to have built the girls youth program from the ground up in Andover over the past 7-8 years, and it is incredibly exciting to be joined this year by Coach Hayley Walsh, who came up through our youth and high school programs as a player and a youth coach,” coach Geiss said. “We often talk about Andover lacrosse, from the youth to the high school (and even post-graduate!) as one big family, and I think that shows in the way these players have developed over the years. The work that went into learning and growing the game in a part of the Twin Cities that hasn’t been known for its lacrosse play has been well worth it when we have had the chance to watch these players go from being brand new at a sport to winning a 14U summer championship, playing club lacrosse, helping to push a high school team to its first winning record ever in 2019 and now lead a team to a state tournament. Having the opportunity to pull our seniors out toward the end of the section final and stand with them on the sideline, looking at the scoreboard and celebrating the fact that all of the hours of hard work, dedication and fun that they have had playing lacrosse these last eight-plus years led them to that moment was the most rewarding point of my coaching career.”
“As the clock ran down, Coach Brad pulled the seniors aside in a huddle with two minutes left and we all just talked and cried because we knew the thing we had all dreamed about since we were freshmen was coming true,” Schrepfer said. “I went over and hugged Coach Daniel and him and both just cried as he told me how proud of me he was. It was a memory I’m always going to have. Running to the team as the clock hit zero was pure bliss. We were all hugging, screaming and crying, then raising the plaque to them, I have never been so proud to have been a part of a team ever because we all worked so hard for this moment to send Andover girls lacrosse to state for the first time ever.”
“The last few seconds of the game were some of the most exciting moments of the season,” Isabelle Geiss said. “We were all so happy and it felt like the work we had put in paid off.”
“Right before the end of the final game, Coach Brad pulled all the seniors out of the game and had us look at the scoreboard and said, ‘This is what you guys have done with all the hard work you have put in for these past four years, I am so proud of you,’” Thinnes said. “After that we heard the timer buzz, ran out onto the field into a team hug and honestly being with all the girls was the best feeling, knowing that we now get a chance at state. It’s especially exciting because it’s the first time Andover girls lacrosse has secured a trip to state!”
Andover takes a record of 14-2 into the state tournament, including 11 wins in a row. The Huskies have relied on a deep group of contributors rather than one or two stars, balance evidenced by seven players with double-digit goals on the season, four of whom have scored at least 30.
“I think this year’s team has been so special because we have been working and playing lacrosse with each other for pretty much 6-7 years,” Thinnes said. “The bond that we have created over that time has made our teamwork extraordinary, which has been shown through this year’s achievements.
“What makes this year’s team so successful is the fact that we all encourage each other to become better players,” Isabelle Geiss said.
“I think that this year’s team is so special because of how long we’ve all been playing together,” Schrepfer said. “For the captains it’s eight-plus years and we even coached some of the freshmen when they were younger — we just clicked. Also, it’s because we were a whole team, not just one or two girls; everyone played a role.”
“On the field, we are a smart and athletic team that likes to play fast and take advantage of our players’ strengths,” coach Geiss said. “Much more than that though, we had a veteran team this year, with 18 of the 24 players on our section roster being juniors or seniors that have been part of our program for 3-4 years. That certainly helped us gel quickly and work through the rough spots that having a year off brought to every team in Minnesota. It also helps that this is one of the most cohesive teams I’ve ever been around. They came together on day one and set their own goal to make it to state, and then spent the season working to build the culture of inclusiveness, support and accountability necessary to meet that goal. The way they communicate with each other and work together has been very fun to watch as the season has progressed.”
Andover is scheduled to face top-seeded Prior Lake in the state quarterfinals Wednesday, June 16, with play continuing through June 18.
