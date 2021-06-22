Andover girls lacrosse wrapped up its historic season in the state quarterfinals June 14, as top-seeded and eventual state champion Prior Lake defeated the Huskies 17-7.
Sara Kaiser, Claire Nelson and Caitlyn Klein each scored two goals and Mallory Eldien scored once for the Huskies.
It was the first-ever state appearance for Andover, which won the Section 7A championship and finished with a 14-3 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.