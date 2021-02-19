A showdown between the top two teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference showcased one-sided dominance as top-ranked Andover girls hockey overpowered Centennial 10-0 Feb. 13. Madison Brown, Ella Boerger and Josie Hemp each tallied a pair of goals and Madison Clough, Peyton Hemp, Gabby Krause and Tyra Turner each found the net once in the win. Clough also had three assists, with two apiece by Krause, Nora Sauer and Isa Goettl. Goalie Hannah Skavnak stopped all 11 shots she faced.
Blaine took down Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2-1 in overtime Feb. 13, with Kaitlyn Ronn netting the game-winner. Macy Janssen scored for the Bengals in regulation. Goalie Hailey Hansen saved 30 shots for the win in net.
(0) comments
