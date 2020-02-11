A year ago, advancing past Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA semifinals required a late game-tying goal, 89 shots and three overtimes.
This year, no such drama was necessary.
Second-ranked Andover started fast with a four-goal first period and continued to roll throughout Feb. 8, dominating 10-0 to earn another showdown against Forest Lake in the Section 7AA championship game Feb. 13 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine.
Madison Kaiser netted a hat trick against Elk River/Zimmerman, with two goals apiece by Sara Kaiser and Gabby Krause and a goal each from Jamie Nelson, Peyton Hemp and Ella Boerger. Isa Goettl recorded three assists, with two each by Madison Clough, Joslin Mumm, Tyra Turner, Hemp and Boerger in the balanced offensive attack.
“I think the team played well, with great energy and all players contributing,” Andover head coach Melissa Volk said.
Andover opened the playoffs with a 13-0 home win over eighth-seeded Princeton in the section quarterfinals Feb. 6, led by Nelson with three goals and two assists, Hemp with two goals and two assists and Madelynn Jurgensen with a pair of goals.
Andover advances to play ninth-ranked Forest Lake in the section finals, having defeated the Rangers 3-1 in a regular season matchup Dec. 12. In last year’s section finals, the Huskies tied the game in the final minute of regulation, then won in the opening minute of overtime, with a similarly close contest anticipated this time around.
“I expect the game to be an intense battle,” Volk said. “We will need to win puck battles and capitalize on our opportunities.”
The winner advances to the Class AA State Tournament Feb. 20-22. Championship bracket games and the third-place game will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with consolation bracket games at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
