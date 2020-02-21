Answer. Answer. Answer.
Finals.
Andover rallied from three separate deficits, the last coming in the final minute of regulation, then struck on a Gabby Krause game-winner just 18 seconds into overtime for a thrilling 4-3 win over Minnetonka in the Class AA state semifinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Feb. 21. The second-seeded Huskies will face either top-seeded Edina or fourth-seeded Maple Grove in the state championship game tomorrow, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. back at the Xcel Energy Center.
Minnetonka got on the board first in the game midway through the first period, with a strong defensive start looking to give the Skippers a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. But with a faceoff in the Minnetonka zone in the final minute of the period, Peyton Hemp won from the right side and steered a pass to Jamie Nelson, who found the net to level the score at 1-1.
Andover opened the second with a flurry of chances, but it was the Skippers netting the lone goal of the period four minutes in, taking a 2-1 lead into the third.
The Huskies continued to apply immediate pressure however, and after Elisebeth Tammi fed Hemp in front, Hemp slid a shot through traffic and the five-hole to tie the score.
The score held at 2-2 until Minnetonka took a late lead with 2:03 remaining, a goal that stood following review even after appearing to slide fully out of the offensive zone.
Needing a desperate final surge, Andover drew a penalty with 1:34 remaining, then called timeout and pulled goalie Amanda Pelkey for a 6-on-4 advantage. Andover proceeded to pepper the net, forcing multiple offensive zone faceoffs, but still trailing as the clock ticked under a minute to play.
Finally, Andover gained control again, and Nelson made a sprawling pass out left to Hemp. Hemp paused, surveyed and fired into the back of the net with 42 seconds left to tie the game at 3-3 and force overtime.
After a brief pause, Andover won the opening faceoff of overtime and took the puck at the net. Nelson ultimately gained possession of the puck, chipped it between two defenders to Krause all alone in front of the net, who found room over the Minnetonka goalie’s left shoulder and into the net to send Andover to the state finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.