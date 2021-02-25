Blaine girls hockey shut out seventh-ranked Maple Grove 1-0 behind an outstanding night in net by Hailey Hansen. Hansen turned away all 43 shots she faced to help the Bengals overcome a 43-14 Crimson shot advantage, allowing a second-period goal by Maddie Andrle to stand up.
Top-ranked Andover rolled to a 14-0 shutout over Armstrong/Cooper Feb. 23 to improve to 11-0 on the season. Ten different Huskies found the net, led by Madelynn Jurgensen with a hat trick and two goals apiece by Gabby Krause and Cailin Mumm.
