There are playoff games that are lopsided. There are playoff games that are fairly close. And then there are playoff games that go down to the buzzer.
And another buzzer. And another. And …
Six overtimes later, an instant classic — and the second-longest game in state history — was finally decided between Blaine and Anoka in the Section 7AA girls hockey quarterfinals Feb. 9, with the Bengals prevailing 2-1.
The final outcome was only part of the story, taking a back seat to the extreme battle of will and endurance from both sides. The game saw 141 shots and lasted 119 minutes and 29 seconds, just shy of the 2016 record of 121 minutes, 58 seconds.
Kayla Shaffer netted the decisive shot in the sixth overtime, assisted by Taylor Olson. Anoka’s Reese Christoff opened the scoring just four minutes into the game, with Blaine’s Bella Brady leveling the score midway through the second period.
Blaine senior goalie Hailey Hansen, one of the top in the state and Division I bound, stopped 49 shots.
On the other end of the ice, Anoka junior Gretchen Paaverud turned away 89 attempts.
“It was something I have never done before,” Paaverud said. “Feels good to end the season like that. It was an unfortunate ending, but I feel that we played a very good game overall.
“I was focused on just saving the next shot each time and keeping my team in the game. This is a first for everyone on the team and me.”
“Gretchen can be a very aggressive goalie at times,” Anoka head coach Logan Syvock said. “She is not afraid to challenge the shooter or go and play the puck. She also has this ability to lock in during games. She becomes laser-focused and is driven to be the best at her position.
“I knew as soon as we took our first couple of shifts that our team showed up and was ready to play. We were buzzing around from puck drop. I think a lot of people counted us out from the beginning based off record and being the seven seed playing the two seed. However, the girls never gave up and continued to give us everything they had for 119 minutes of game play. Gretchen stood on her head at times for us. She came up big on multiple occasions to keep us in that game. However, I feel that our ‘D’ zone allowed for some of that success, too. We tried to make it a point of emphasis to keep girls to the outside and clear the net to give Gretchen clear vision on all shots. If Gretchen does not have to find the puck through traffic, she will stop the puck every time, even after six overtimes.”
Even though the defeat brought their season to a close, the Tornadoes found plenty to build off of from the postseason thriller.
“It was awesome to see,” Syvock said. “We game-planned and watched film on our first game against them. We learned from our mistakes and tried to counter different things we saw them have success on in the first game. Our team adjusted and executed on our gameplan. After about the fourth overtime, us coaches just looked around at our girls and tried to express how proud we were of them. To be playing at such a high level for as long as they did was just so impressive. It made you really excited as a coach. Even though it did not end the way we were hoping, we met one of our goals. The goal was to be better as a team at the end of the season then we were when we started the season. We accomplished that and proved it in that game. I was so proud of those girls and cannot wait to see us build on that moving forward.”
Section 7AA
Blaine’s season drew to a close in the following round, falling to Grand Rapids/Greenway 3-0 in the 7AA semifinals Feb. 11.
Defending state champion Andover moved one step away from a return to the state tournament, fending off Elk River/Zimmerman 4-1 in the Section 7AA semifinals Feb. 11. The Huskies were scheduled to take on Grand Rapids/Greenway in the finals Feb. 16, for a spot in the state tournament, which runs Feb. 23-25.
Andover took a 2-0 lead after late first-goal goals from Madison Brown and Maya Engler. ER/Z briefly closed within a goal midway through the second period, before the Huskies pushed the lead back to two on a strike by Cailin Mumm. The score held at 3-1 until an empty-netter by Brown with 1:28 to play in the third period sealed Andover’s spot in the finals. Courtney Stagman had 13 saves in the game.
In Section 5AA, Centennial/Spring Lake Park topped North Wright County 5-2 in the semifinals Feb. 14, earning a spot in the Feb. 17 championship versus Maple Grove. Lauren O’Hara scored twice, and Grace Laager had a goal and two assists in the game.
