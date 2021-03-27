Andover netted a pair of goals in each of the first two periods as it calmly dominated its Class AA state quarterfinal 4-0 over Farmington at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 27.
The defending state champion Huskies, the top seed in the field, took control early on a couple of goals from Ella Boerger within the opening seven minutes.
Grace Berg extended the lead to 3-0 two minutes into the second period, then Sara Kaiser stretched the advantage to 4-0 four minutes later, a margin that would hold the rest of the way. Peyton Hemp and Joslin Mumm each had two assists on the night.
The Andover defense didn’t allow Farmington many chances, and goalie Courtney Stagman handled every shot she faced, stopping six for the shutout.
Andover returns to the Xcel Center Thursday, April 1 at 8 p.m. to take on fifth-seeded Eastview, which shut out No. 4 Stillwater 1-0 in its quarterfinal. In the other semifinal will be No. 3 Minnetonka vs. No. 2 Edina, with the state championship April 3.
