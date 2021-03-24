Light on drama. Heavy on dominance.
After powering through an undefeated regular season, the top-ranked Andover girls hockey team clinched a chance to defend its state title by defeating Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-1 in the Section 7AA championship March 20.
Any chances of an upset for GR/G were dealt an immediate blow, as Andover’s Ella Boerger found the net less than a minute into the action. The Huskies added a goal later in the first period as Gabby Krause scored her 24th goal of the season to make it 2-0.
Andover stretched its advantage to 5-0 in the second period on a pair of goals by Peyton Hemp and a score by Madelynn Jurgensen, then traded goals in the third, with Hemp completing a hat trick as she lifted her season total to 33 goals.
Krause also finished with three assists, Boerger had two assists and Courtney Stagman earned the win in net.
Andover reached the section finals by defeating Princeton 15-0 in the quarterfinals and Elk River/Zimmerman 8-2 in the semifinals March 18, capping a two-month stretch in which it navigated a gauntlet consisting of COVID-19 protocols, the pressure of being ranked No. 1 as defending champs and 20 games by outscoring its foes 182-7.
“The team has handled the pressure of being No. 1 well,” Andover head coach Melissa Volk said. “It is an honor and privilege to be in this position. In addition, the girls have shown maturity and flexibility dealing with the challenges of COVID. They have impressed me very much!”
Some teams have been able to skate with the Huskies for a time this year. But none have come close over the course of 51 minutes.
“I feel we’ve had success this year because of our depth,” senior Joslin Mumm said. “We feel confident that we can roll three lines against most teams and be successful. Also, we have veteran players who knows what it takes to win, especially under pressure.”
“Our team played very well and disciplined this season,” senior Maddy Clough said. “We played our hardest every game. Our team has played with a very high intensity all season long and that helped us have consistency throughout this season. The feeling of winning sections and heading to the state tournament is excitement. No different feeling this season, just grateful that we get the opportunity to have a postseason considering other sports did not.”
Andover enters the Class AA state tournament as the No. 1 seed and will square off against Farmington (11-8-1) in the quarterfinals March 27 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The pairing is a rematch from last year’s state quarterfinals, won by Andover 6-0.
The winner will advance to the April 1 semifinals to play either No. 5 Eastview (15-4-2) or No. 4 Stillwater Area (19-2-1). On the opposite side of the bracket it is No. 2 Edina (19-0) versus Centennial (16-5) and No. 3 Minnetonka (15-3-3) versus Alexandria Area (14-4-2). The championship is April 3. A year ago, Andover defeated Minnetonka 4-3 in overtime in the semifinals before defeating Edina 5-3 in the finals.
“I think the team played extremely well in sections and even better in the regular season,” Krause said. “The success we have so far this season is because we want that repeat and know that it’s not going to be easy and that we have to work very hard, and it all starts in the beginning of the season. It feels great to know that we are going back to state for the fourth time in a row and can hopefully defend our title knowing we have worked so hard these last couple of months. It’s different going into state this year knowing that we are the team to beat, so every team we end up playing is going to give it their all to try and knock us off, but our team knows this is a business trip for us.”
“The team has played with a lot of discipline and focus this season, which was imperative if we wanted to be playing our best hockey during playoffs,” Volk said. “It is very special for us, especially with a team of 10 seniors, to be heading back to the state tournament. These girls deserve some fun!”
