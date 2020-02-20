The Andover girls hockey team scored a pair of goals in each period as it cruised to a 6-0 victory over Farmington in the Class AA state quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Feb. 20.
Madison Kaiser opened the scoring five minutes into the game, with Madelynn Jurgensen making it 2-0 less than three minutes later.
Josie Hemp and Ella Boerger each found the net in the second period, with Jurgensen tallying her second goal of the game and Kennedy Little capping the scoring in the third.
It was the fourth shutout in as many playoff games for the Huskies, with goalie Amanda Pelkey turning away all 12 shots she faced.
Second-seeded Andover will now play third-seeded Minnetonka, which defeated Roseau 7-2 in its quarterfinal, in the semifinals Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. back at the Xcel Energy Center.
