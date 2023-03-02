The girls hockey season drew to a close with the state tournament and awards banquet Feb. 23-26.
Andover reached the Class AA state championship game for the fourth year in a row, finishing as the state runner-up.
The girls hockey season drew to a close with the state tournament and awards banquet Feb. 23-26.
Andover reached the Class AA state championship game for the fourth year in a row, finishing as the state runner-up.
The Huskies opened the state tournament with a dominant performance, shutting out Rosemount 9-0. Isa Goettl had a hat trick in the win, with a goal apiece added by Ella Boerger, Cailin Mumm, Nora Sauer, Madison Brown, Maya Engler and Halle Dunleavy. Boerger added four assists, with three each by Mackenzie Jones and Brown. Courtney Stagman had a 12-save shutout in net.
The Huskies topped Edina 2-1 in the semifinals the following night. Andover trailed 1-0 after two periods, but tied the game midway through the third on an Ella Thoreson power-play goal, then took the lead with four minutes to play on a score by Engler. Stagman recorded 19 saves in the win.
Gentry Academy knocked off Andover 4-1 in the championship game, with Hannah Christenson netting the Huskies’ goal.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park nearly upset top-seeded Minnetonka in its state quarterfinal game, but a late goal by the Skippers allowed them to advance 3-2. C/SLP’s season closed with a 6-2 defeat against Moorhead in the consolation semifinals.
Boerger Ms. Hockey
Andover senior Ella Boerger earned the Ms. Hockey Award as the state’s top senior skater.
Boerger was part of four state finalist teams, including winning a pair of championships, and finished her career with 112 goals and 119 assists.
Linemate Isa Goettl was a Ms. Hockey semifinalist, as was Centennial/Spring Lake Park’s Lauren O’Hara. Andover’s Courtney Stagman and Blaine’s Hailey Hansen were finalists for Senior Goalie of the Year.
More on Boerger’s Ms. Hockey Award in next week.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.