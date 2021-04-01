Andover girls hockey dominated Eastview 7-0 in the Class AA state semifinals at the Xcel Energy Center April 1.
The Huskies scored once in each of the first two periods before wearing down and overwhelming Eastview with a five-goal flurry in the final 17 minutes to clinch a return to the state finals.
Andover will square off against Edina in a showdown of the top two seeds in Class AA, both undefeated on the season, on Saturday, April 3 at approximately 1 p.m.
Andover defeated Edina 5-3 in last year's championship to win its first state title in program history and end a string of three straight championships for the Hornets.
More on the semifinals and finals after Saturday's championship game.
