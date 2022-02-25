A three-goal flurry in a span of 44 seconds broke what was a 1-1 deadlock at the second intermission and propelled the Andover girls hockey team to a 5-1 win over Gentry Academy in the Class AA state semifinals Feb. 25. The Huskies play Minnetonka in the state championship Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Huskies opened the scoring with 5:18 left in the first period as Maya Engler struck top shelf on the power play, before Gentry Academy answered with a power-play goal of its own in the final minute of the first.
Neither team would score in the second, with Andover a split second late on a delayed penalty attempt that found the net just after the buzzer.
The Huskies were able to start the third on the power play, though, capitalizing as Nora Sauer backhanded the puck home after a scramble in front of the net to put Andover ahead 2-1 with 15:16 to go.
The Huskies found the net again just 16 seconds later, as Madison Brown buried a feed from Ella Boerger in front to make it 3-1. Just 28 seconds following, Emma Heath redirected a shot past the Gentry goalie to extend the margin to 4-1, with Hannah Christenson closing the scoring with 7:24 to play.
Minnetonka reached the finals via a 2-1 win over Edina.
Andover and Minnetonka have squared off twice this season, with Andover winning 1-0 Nov. 13 and 4-3 Dec. 29.
