A string of tough-luck defeats left Legacy Christian Academy as the lone area girls basketball team standing entering the second week of playoff action.
Section 4A
Fourth-seeded Legacy Christian used a strong defensive effort to advance past fifth-seeded United Christian Academy 44-35 in the Section 4A quarterfinals Feb. 29. Hannah Compton scored 13 points and Megan Spencer scored 12 to lead the Lions offensively.
The Lions were scheduled to play top-seeded Mayer Lutheran in the semifinals March 3, with the championship game March 6. On the other half of the bracket is No. 2 Heritage Christian versus No. 3 Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity.
Tenth-seeded PACT Charter fell 61-40 against No. 7 West Lutheran Feb. 27. Lauren Erickson scored 16 points and Gracie Moran and Emma Willems each scored eight for the Panthers.
Section 7AAAA
Top-seeded Andover and second-seeded Blaine fell in close Section 7AAAA semifinals at North Branch Feb. 29.
No. 4 Cambridge-Isanti edged Andover 62-55 in the opening semifinal. Sydney White led the Huskies’ attack with 27 points, with nine by Emily Diemer and eight by Liz Donner.
The second semifinal went down to the final seconds as No. 3 Forest Lake fought past No. 2 Blaine 69-67. Madison Hoehne scored 16 to lead the Bengals, joined in double figures by Kayla Bohr (15), Lexi Imdieke (13) and Anna Garfield (12).
Blaine opened the playoffs with a 63-43 victory over No. 7 Coon Rapids Feb. 26, jumping out to a 13-0 lead on its way to the win. Bohr led the way with a 28-point night, with Garfield adding 15. Ella Giorgi and Jenny Ntambwe each had 12 for Coon Rapids.
Cambridge-Isanti defeated No. 5 Anoka 66-43 in the quarterfinals Feb. 26. Emily Josephson scored 14 points and Olivia Anderson had 12 for the Tornadoes.
Andover had a bye through the quarterfinals.
Section 5AAAA
Fifth-seeded Champlin Park edged No. 4 Spring Lake Park 74-67 in double overtime in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Feb. 26. Joelle Talso led the Panthers with 18 points, followed by Taryn Richard (15), Macy Smith (14) and Madi Ngene (11).
Section 4AAA
Totino-Grace nearly upset top-ranked DeLaSalle in the Section 4AAA semifinals Feb. 29, with the Islanders rallying from a four-point halftime deficit in escaping with a 62-57 win to advance. Leah Dengerud and Carla Meyer each netted 17 points and Anna Caspers had 14 to lead Totino-Grace.
The fourth-seeded Eagles opened the playoffs by defeating fifth-seeded St. Anthony Village 55-44 Feb. 26. Meyer (16), Dengerud (12) and Grace Sikkink (9) led Totino-Grace offensively.
Sixth-seeded Fridley fell 87-67 against No. 3 Mahtomedi in the quarterfinals Feb. 26. Cadence Hansen tallied 33 points to lead the Tigers, with Ah’Janay Yancy scoring 21 and Juliana Harris adding 10.
Seventh-seeded Columbia Heights fell 81-40 against No. 2 Hill-Murray in the quarterfinals Feb. 26, with Sakhia Howard-Reynolds scoring 17 to lead the Hylanders.
Section 5AAA
Seventh-seeded St. Francis fell 54-39 against No. 2 Big Lake in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals Feb. 27. Madison Rothbauer and Eve Schultz each scored eight for the Saints.
