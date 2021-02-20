Anoka girls basketball senior Olivia Anderson netted her 1,000th career point during a 21-point night as the Tornadoes defeated Osseo 57-45 Feb. 11. Samantha Mucangi added nine and Lauren Youngquist, Evyn Eppinga and Malorie Tommerdahl each had six in the win.
Spring Lake Park recorded its third win in a row Feb. 11, topping Rogers 52-50 to improve to 6-3. Macy Smith scored 19 points and Madi Ngene scored 13 to lead the Panthers.
Cadence Hansen powered Fridley to a 65-50 win over Richfield Feb. 12 with a 21-point performance.
Hannah Herzig netted 24 and Leah Dengerud scored 19 to lead Totino-Grace to a 55-45 win over Champlin Park Feb. 11 as the Eagles erased an eight-point halftime deficit.
Mattisyn Mensink scored 17 and Arianna Comfort scored 10 to lead St. Francis to a close 51-49 Mississipi 8 win at Monticello Feb. 11.
Legacy Christian earned a 45-28 win over PACT Feb. 12, led by Mya Bredemus with 13 and 11 apiece from Hannah Compton and Kyra Sauve.
