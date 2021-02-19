Elise Pinewski sped to the individual win in over a second ahead of the rest of the field to lead Anoka girls Alpine to a fifth-place finish in the fourth NWSC race Feb. 11. Pinewski won with an overall time of 54.36 seconds. Claire Gronski finished seventh in 57.74.
Blaine earned second place in the fourth NWSC race Feb. 11, led by a trio of top-10 individual finishers in Kendra Entsminger (56.50), Lucy Kalina (58.23) and Sydney Kalina (58.56).
Andover earned fourth in the meet, led by Natalie Schoenberg in 13th in 59.18.
Coon Rapids earned sixth in the meet, led by Sydney Vossen in 1:08.23.
St. Francis’ Elizabeth Norberg earned 11th in 59.08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.