An employment agreement was approved by the Anoka County Board Jan. 24 for Bethany Fountain Lindberg, who was appointed chief deputy county attorney by new Anoka County Attorney Brad Johnson.

Johnson, who took office Jan. 3, said Fountain Lindberg was his first choice for the position.

