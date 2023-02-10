An employment agreement was approved by the Anoka County Board Jan. 24 for Bethany Fountain Lindberg, who was appointed chief deputy county attorney by new Anoka County Attorney Brad Johnson.
Johnson, who took office Jan. 3, said Fountain Lindberg was his first choice for the position.
“We have known each other for more than 20 years and I have been very impressed with her career,” Johnson said.
She is no stranger to the county attorney’s office, having spent 10 years as an assistant county attorney before her appointment as an Anoka County District Court judge by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty in December 2009.
Fountain Lindberg, who earned her law degree from the University of Minnesota in 1997, was elected judge in 2012 and re-elected in 2018 with her current term ending in January 2025.
She has sent her resignation from the bench to Gov. Tim Walz and will start her new job Feb. 6, Johnson said.
During her time with the county attorney’s office, Fountain Lindberg was child support enforcement unit chief attorney from 2002 to 2005 and family law division chief attorney from 2005 to 2009.
Fountain Lindberg’s breadth of experience within the county attorney’s office and with justice partners outside the office will be a great asset, Johnson said.
“She has a reputation second to none and her commitment to Anoka County is unquestionable,” Johnson said.
Her appointment was well received in the county and the county attorney’s office, he said.
Fountain Lindberg is a great choice for the position, Commissioner Mike Gamache said.
“She has done a good job as judge and I am very confident she will do a good job in this new role,” Gamache said.
Fountain Lindberg’s role as chief deputy county attorney will be to work closely with the county board and the office’s civil division as well as criminal prosecutions if he is unavailable, Johnson said.
Johnson thanked Brian Frantz for serving as interim chief deputy county attorney since August 2022 when Marcy Crain retired after a 40-year career in the office, including seven years as chief deputy.
