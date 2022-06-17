A flawless day. A perfect ending.
Clearing every single height without a miss before the rest of the field fell out of the competition, Legacy junior Cecily Fager captured the Minnesota Class A girls track and field pole vault state championship with a height of 11-feet, 3-inches June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Fager entered the state meet as the top seed, but tried to put that knowledge aside with a talented field of contenders chasing the top spot.
“I was hoping to get 12-feet, and my goal was to get first, but I was trying to not focus too hard on the seedings going in,” Fager said. “It felt pretty good as heights went by. It always is great to get the first height out of the way, and then you get to relax a little. I did feel more nervous than I thought I would on the later heights, but I’m so thankful that God gave me the strength to push through them.”
Fager’s opening attempt came at 9-6. Upon clearing that, the field was already down to nine, clinching all-state status.
Fager again made it on her first attempt at 10-0 as the field dwindled to five, then cleared 10-3 and 10-6 successfully as well as another foe fell out of the mix.
After the third and fourth finishers couldn’t clear 10-9, it was down to Fager and Perham eighth-grader Gracie Morris.
Fager cleared 11-0 on her first attempt, while Morris made it through on her second try.
Fager again made the next height, 11-3, on her first attempt. After Morris’ third and final attempt fell short, Fager was a state champ.
“First I wanted to congratulate Gracie, who got second as an eighth-grader, which is absolutely incredible,” Fager said. “She did amazing that day. Then I just felt so thankful. Thankful that God gave me strength and the opportunity to compete, thankful for my amazing coaches that got me there, and thankful for my family that did so much to help me on the journey to get there. There was also a bit of relief. This is what we were working towards for a while, and you just get to take a deep breath after that. It is still a bit of a whirlwind.”
Fager is a standout multi-sport athlete out of PACT Charter, which partners with Legacy Christian Academy in track and field.
In the winter, she advanced to state with Anoka gymnastics. In the spring, she has soared to the top of the state in pole vault, and teamed with Erica Padilla, Addisyn Kimmel and Reanna Cruz to earn all-state in the 4x400 relay as well in eighth place.
“Cecily works very hard at learning vault technique both in-season and at other out of season venues,” Legacy jumps coach Jeff Davie said. “She also is talented in multiple sports, which helps her grow athletically, experience competition and build her overall fitness for vaulting.
“Cecily had an outstanding year in pole vault and her running events. She improved in several areas of pole vault technique over the course of the season. She put all the pieces together and vaulted excellent at the state track meet. I was nervous going into the state meet because she had not faced head-to-head competition of similar caliber that could push her in meets throughout the season. I was very happy she performed extremely well when she battled for the state championship against the other talented vaulters.”
