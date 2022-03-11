A night after winning a double OT thriller, Andover boys hockey took down top-seeded Hill-Murray 4-2 in the Class AA semifinals March 11, earning a spot in its first-ever state championship game. The Huskies play Maple Grove in the finals Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The two teams split a pair of regular season matchups.
Gavyn Thoreson deposited a puck that slid through the slot into the net for the opening goal of the game just under four minutes into the action, giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead they would carry into the first intermission.
Hill-Murray leveled the contest at 1-1 early in the second, but Logan Gravink restored the Huskies' lead midway through the period, ending a flurry of shots in front of the net with a go-ahead goal.
Andover stretched its lead to 3-1 in the final seconds of the second, as Thoreson won a race to a loose puck along the blue line, then after drawing the lone defender and goalie across the crease, slid the puck back to Cayden Casey, who buried the shot with 10 seconds to go.
Hill-Murray didn't go quietly, closing within 3-2 with 14:06 left, but Andover killed off a pair of penalties and thwarted the remainder of the Pioneer chances, finally putting the game away on an empty-netter by Thoreson with 1:05 to play.
Hill-Murray outshot Andover 39-21, but Austin Brauns came up with another 37 saves for the win in net.
